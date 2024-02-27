Dr. Pfleger Arzneimittel Scales Digital Field Engagement with Veeva Commercial Cloud

Mid-sized pharmaceutical company sets digital foundation to drive more effective and precise engagement

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that mid-sized pharmaceutical company Dr.Pfleger Arzneimittel GmbH has selected Veeva Commercial Cloud, including Veeva CRM and Veeva CLM, alongside Veeva OpenData. With Veeva Commercial Cloud, Dr.Pfleger's field team can lead more effective field engagement in Germany and Austria, reaching the right healthcare professionals (HCPs) with timely, relevant content.

"Veeva is an important partner for us, with its deep industry expertise and consistent innovation to help our field team work more digitally and efficiently," says Dr. Günter Auerbach, managing director at Dr. Pfleger. "With Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva OpenData, we have the foundation for a single source of truth for HCP relationships," added Ralf Will, managing director at Dr. Pfleger.

Located in Bamberg, Germany with over 400 employees, Dr. Pfleger specializes in developing, manufacturing, and distributing pharmaceuticals and medical products, including prescription medicines across (Rx) urology and gynecology, as well as over-the-counter medicines, like well-known brands ipalat® and BIO-H-TIN®. Veeva CRM provides Dr. Pfleger with important functions for creating customer profiles, territory and account planning, and documenting field service visits. Combined with Veeva CLM and Veeva OpenData, Dr. Pfleger can manage interactive content with insights into what resonates most with customers and access a comprehensive customer reference database for a complete picture of the healthcare ecosystem.

"As Dr.Pfleger continues to grow its products and field team in Europe, it needs connected digital solutions to drive impactful conversations with customers," says Florian Schnappauf, vice president of enterprise commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "By opting for Veeva Commercial Cloud with Veeva OpenData, Dr. Pfleger is setting the foundation for commercial excellence as it expands."

Veeva CRM and Veeva CLM are part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, the technology foundation for commercial innovation in life sciences. Veeva OpenData is part of Veeva Data Cloud, the modern data platform for life sciences that connects commercial and clinical for greater precision and speed.

