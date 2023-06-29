Dr. P.J. Laurito Announces Creation of the Laurito Charitable Foundation

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. P.J. Laurito, a highly respected Chiropractor and philanthropist located in Las Vegas, Nevada, today announced the creation of the Laurito Charitable Foundation. The Laurito Foundation will primarily focus on the needs of sick children needing to travel for specialized medical care, furthering the inclusivity of the LGBTQ population in the Las Vegas community and supporting anti-bullying organizations.

Sick children needing to travel for specialized medical care.
Furthering the inclusivity of the LGBTQ population in the Las Vegas community.
Dr. Laurito is a 44-year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is widely known for his successful Compete Care Injury Center, a full-service chiropractic practice expert in treating those injured in automobile accidents and other severe personal injuries. Complete Care Injury Center has been in operation for 30 years and is one of the most highly-rated chiropractic practices in Las Vegas.

Miracle Flights, a 35-year-old Las Vegas non-profit that flies sick children to specialized medical care throughout the country, is one of the first recipients of the Laurito Charitable Foundation's financial support. "The Laurito Foundations' generous gift will allow Miracle Flights to continue to pay for airline travel for sick kids who need to travel to receive specialized medical care unavailable in their local community. This donation will allow our organization to expand our services dramatically," Mark E. Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights, said.

"Las Vegas has been my home for 30 years and has provided wonderful opportunities for me and my family," said Dr. Laurito. Dr. Laurito noted, "The establishment of the Laurito Foundation will allow me to dramatically increase the philanthropic support that I can provide to critical causes and organizations that address some of the most pressing issues in our community today."

