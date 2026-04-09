DR Power Breaks New Ground with Two New Additions to the Growing Commercial XD Series Lineup

DR Power continues to grow its XD Series with the introduction of the XD20 commercial‑grade rototiller and the debut of the XD17 commercial‑grade stump grinder.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DR Power Equipment, a prominent producer of high-quality outdoor power equipment and a Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) company, today launched two additions to the growing XD Series lineup- the XD20 Rototiller and the XD17 Stump Grinder. The expansion of DR Power's XD Series of commercial-grade machines reinforces the company's commitment to meeting the needs of discerning homeowners, professionals and the rental equipment sector.

XD20 Commercial Rototiller XD17 Stump Grinder

XD20 Commercial Rototiller- The XD20 Commercial Rototiller is a powerful machine perfect for avid gardeners, professional landscapers and rental equipment businesses. Powered by a 270cc commercial-grade Honda engine, the XD20 delivers 14.4 ft-lbs. of torque to 14 solid steel bolo tines. The XD20 features simultaneous dual rotation, turning the tines forward and backward at 240 RPM, to tear deep into compacted soil and easily bust sod. Quick-Adjust handlebars allow offset operation, keeping the operator away from the 20-inch-wide path of freshly tilled earth, while the dual-element cyclone air filter keeps dust and debris out of the engine for optimum performance.

XD17 Commercial Stump Grinder- The commercial-grade XD17 Stump Grinder sets a new standard for high-performance property maintenance. Featuring a commercial-grade Honda engine that delivers 19.5 ft-lbs. of torque directly to the 17-inch solid steel grinding wheel to eliminate the toughest stumps with ease. The smooth pivoting head swivels up to 16.5 degrees left to right as the six, 900 Series Greenteeth® removes up to an inch of material with each pass. As the machine pivots, the rubber deflector sweeps the removed material to the side, keeping the work area clear. Additional features include dual disc brakes, easy-access tie-down points for safe transport, an on-board adjustment tool, spare tooth storage, and an easy-to-use centralized control panel that puts everything at your fingertips.

"This expansion of our XD Series highlights our commitment to engineering commercial equipment that provides power, durability, and ease of use," says Brandon DeCoff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chore Products at Generac. "From the XD20 Rototiller, with its simultaneous dual rotating tines that dig deep and thoroughly break up soil, to the XD17 Stump Grinder, built tough enough to turn any stump to dust while remaining easy to operate for hours at a time, the XD Series is designed to help professionals and homeowners work faster, easier, and more efficiently across demanding applications."

Both the XD20 Rototiller and XD17 Stump Grinder are covered by a 2-year commercial machine warranty and a 3-year commercial engine warranty and are currently available for purchase.

To learn more about DR Power's innovative products, visit www.DRPower.com.

About DR Power Equipment

DR® Power Equipment, a Generac Power Systems company, is the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment for commercial and residential use. The company was founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont. DR Power Equipment is a Generac Power Systems company.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial products markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

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SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.