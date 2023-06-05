Dr. Praveena Paruchuri, MD joins Auburn Heart Institute

AUBURN, N.Y., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praveena Paruchuri, MD, is a cardiology specialist with 17 years of experience. She comes to Auburn Cardiology from St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. Dr. Paruchuri has also practiced in a number of the largest cardiology departments in New York City hospitals including NYU Long Island Hospital, as the Director of Adult Congenital Heart Disease.

Praveena Paruchuri, MD Cardiologist
 Dr. Paruchuri attended Saint George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies and completed her residency program at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, NY. Additionally, she completed her General Cardiology Fellowship at Winthrop University. She is board certified in cardiovascular disease, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, Nuclear Cardiology, and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Paruchuri is skilled in assessing conditions ranging from routine to complex adult congenital heart disease and devising treatments in line with the latest research and treatment protocols. Proficient in multi-modality cardiac imaging including structural TEE, cardiac CTs, echocardiograms, and nuclear stress testing. Dr. Paruchuri is known for building excellent rapport with patients and colleagues to facilitate effective clinical care and has a passion for caring for women's cardiology issues.

"I am excited to join a growing cardiology practice at Auburn Community Hospital and to be able to practice in the Auburn community and be a part of building the Auburn Heart Institute," stated Praveena Paruchuri, MD.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Paruchuri join the Auburn Heart Institute. She has an exceptional background and considerable experience in caring for patients in some of the most prestigious New York City cardiology institutions. By securing Dr. Paruchuri's services, we are well on our way to achieving our goal of developing a world-class heart institute in Auburn. N.Y.," said Ronald Kirshner MD, Chair and Medical Director of the Auburn Heart Institute (AHI).

Dr. Paruchuri is accepting new patients immediately.
Please call 315-567-0540
Office hours: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm.
17 Lansing Street, Auburn NY

