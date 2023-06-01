Dr. Robin Edwards and Dr. David Ferry join Dragonfly's Clinical Leadership Team to help Manage its Growing Clinical Pipeline

News provided by

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Six Dragonfly-developed drugs are presently in the clinic.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., today announced it has expanded its clinical leadership team with the addition of Dr. Robin Edwards, previously Global Head of Translational Sciences at Daiichi Sankyo and Head of Translational at Bristol Myers Squibb, and Dr. David Ferry, previously Head of GI Oncology at Eli Lilly.

"The encouraging clinical results we are seeing with our three internally owned drug programs, and our plan to rapidly expand our clinical footprint over the next several years, are leading us to double the size of our clinical team in 2023," said Bill Haney, Dragonfly's CEO and co-founder. "Robin and David, who will run Translational Medicine and Clinical Development in Oncology, respectively, are fantastic additions to the Dragonfly team."

Earlier this year, Dr. Joe Eid, who led Merck's pioneering clinical development of KEYTRUDA® and was also previously Head of Global Medical Affairs at BMS, joined Dragonfly as President of Research and Development.

Dragonfly's growing clinical pipeline includes a Phase 1/2 Study of DF1001, an immune modulating TriNKET® targeting HER2, a Phase 1 study of its novel interleukin-12 (IL12) cyotkine DF6002, a Phase 1 study of its DF9001 TriNKET targeting EGFR for solid tumor cancers, and a fourth wholly-owned cytokine program planned to file IND this year. Including partnered assets, there are presently six total Dragonfly-developed drugs in clinical studies, worldwide.

"We are delighted that Robin and David have joined Dragonfly," said Dr. Joe. Eid, President of Research and Development at Dragonfly. "Their impressive accomplishments and deep experience in drug development will be invaluable in managing our novel drug candidates in the clinic, supporting our partner programs with existing collaborators BMS, Merck, AbbVie and Gilead – which presently include three Dragonfly developed TriNKET programs that are in the clinic – and expanding our portfolio of wholly-owned clinical assets."

About Dragonfly
Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned clinical and preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and AbbVie across a broad range of disease areas. For more information visit us at www.Dragonflytx.com, or follow us on Linkedln and Twitter. 

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne E. Deconinck | [email protected]

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Dr. Robin Edwards and Dr. David Ferry join Dragonfly's Clinical Leadership Team to help Manage its Growing Clinical Pipeline

Dragonfly Therapeutics annonce la publication de données précliniques étayant la DF6002, sa cytokine IL-12 à demi-vie prolongée, comme traitement prometteur contre le cancer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.