Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Chairs Upcoming Global Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting

This uniquely designed meeting takes participants from the fundamentals of nose reshaping surgery through the most innovative advances and updates in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. This highly anticipated annual meeting is attended by plastic surgeons and otolaryngologists from around the world. Last year's meeting had attendees from over 40 countries. Dr. Rohrich and the late Dr. Jack Gunter, who founded the meeting, have trained over 15,000 rhinoplasty surgeons from around the world in the art and science of rhinoplasty.

One of the many unique features of this meeting is the interactive fresh cadaver anatomy lab in which participants gain hands-on experience under the direction of Dr. Rohrich and other renowned experts in rhinoplasty. The symposium also includes live edited surgical video demonstrations, lectures, Q&A sessions, and panel discussions with many of the world's most experienced rhinoplasty surgeons. The most innovative new technology including preservation rhinoplasty and piezo rhinoplasty will be highlighted to help advance rhinoplasty results to be more consistently excellent as rhinoplasty is the most challenging procedure done by board certified plastic surgeons.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting remains one of the most prolific educational experiences for surgeons studying this difficult procedure," says Dr. Rohrich, who is also the primary co-author of the leading open rhinoplasty textbook - "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters" based on presentations from the symposiums. "Every plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist with any interest in rhinoplasty should consider attending this unique event." He has also co-authored the leading global textbook on revision rhinoplasty; "Secondary Rhinoplasty by the Global Masters".

Dr. Rohrich, who has a global rhinoplasty practice in Dallas also serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery journal. He strongly believes that to be the best you must train with the best and this is the primary focus and goal of each Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting. The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting provides access to information and advances that are truly unique in the style of teaching pioneered by Dr. Rohrich who is on the forefront of this specialized area of rhinoplasty. "Rhinoplasty remains one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery, one of great finesse which takes years to master," explains Dr. Rohrich.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is a Dallas, Texas board certified plastic surgeon who is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and served as the first Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed residencies at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He has served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and is the only plastic surgeon to receive one of his profession's highest honors three times in his career-the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Related Links

https://drrohrich.com

