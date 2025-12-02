Dr. Rod J. Rohrich to Host 43rd Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, March 20-22, 2026, at the Westin Galleria Dallas

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich will host the 43rd Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting on March 20–22, 2026, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, an elite global educational event in nasal surgery.

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty expert Dr. Rod J. Rohrich will host the 43rd Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, taking place March 20–22, 2026, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Rohrich at a recent speaking event

The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become one of the world's most respected educational events devoted exclusively to rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, among the most technically demanding operations in plastic surgery. Each year, the symposium brings together leading experts, educators, and surgeons from around the globe to advance innovation, consistency, and safety in nasal surgery.

This intensive three-day program explores the full spectrum of rhinoplasty, from surgical fundamentals to the latest refinements in structural and preservation techniques. Sessions include in-depth analysis of nasal anatomy, tip and dorsum shaping, complex revision rhinoplasty, complication management, and precision osteotomy planning. Attendees also gain insight into emerging technologies and evolving concepts in aesthetic and functional nasal reconstruction.

A defining feature of the meeting is the hands-on anatomy lab, offering participants an unparalleled opportunity to practice advanced surgical techniques under direct guidance from internationally recognized faculty. This interactive format has become a model for surgical education, emphasizing anatomical precision and real-world application.

The 2026 program will also feature the Jack P. Gunter, MD Distinguished Lecture, honoring the pioneering rhinoplasty surgeon who founded the meeting more than four decades ago and whose legacy continues to shape modern rhinoplasty education.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting remains the premier global forum for mastering this complex and artistic procedure," says Dr. Rohrich. "It allows surgeons at every stage of their career to refine their skills, understand evolving techniques, and deliver safer, more consistent outcomes for their patients."

The event welcomes board-certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, and residents in these specialties. Attendance is limited to ensure an optimal educational experience.

Registration is open now at https://dallasrhinoplastyandcosmeticmeeting.com.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published more than 1,000 peer-reviewed articles, and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons—the largest global society of plastic surgeons—and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

