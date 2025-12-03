Dr. Rod J. Rohrich to Host 29th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, March 19-20, 2026, at Westin Galleria Dallas

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich will host the 29th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting on March 19–20, 2026, at the Westin Galleria, an international event on advances in aesthetic surgery and medicine.

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned plastic surgeon and educator Dr. Rod J. Rohrich will host the 29th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, to be held March 19–20, 2026, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas. This leading international meeting brings together experts and practitioners from around the world to explore the newest developments, technologies, and techniques shaping the future of aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine.

Dr. Rohrich leads hands-on instruction.

The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting is designed for surgeons and aesthetic professionals committed to advancing the art and science of cosmetic surgery. The two-day educational program features expert lectures, live demonstrations, detailed video analyses, and interactive panels covering both surgical and non-surgical advances and procedures.

Topics include innovations in aesthetic devices, precision facelift and blepharoplasty surgery, breast augmentation and mastopexy updates, advanced body contouring, injectable and filler artistry, and strategies for optimizing safety and results in aesthetic practice. The 2026 agenda also explores the growing interface between surgical precision and technological advancement, with sessions addressing laser applications, radiofrequency tightening, and new biologic-based treatments.

A highlight of the meeting is the cosmetic anatomy lab, where participants can observe and perform procedures under the direct guidance of experienced faculty. This hands-on component provides an unmatched opportunity for attendees to refine their understanding of facial anatomy and enhance surgical confidence in real time.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting provides a rare opportunity for aesthetic specialists to immerse themselves in the most current evidence-based practices and innovations," says Dr. Rohrich. "It's an invaluable educational experience designed to elevate patient safety, surgical excellence, and clinical outcomes."

The event draws an international faculty and audience, welcoming plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, physician extenders, and residents. Attendees gain practical insights from leaders actively shaping best practices in the field.

"Cosmetic surgery continues to evolve at a remarkable pace," adds Dr. Rohrich. "This meeting gives practitioners the opportunity to stay at the forefront of those advances while reinforcing the importance of precision, safety, and artistry."

Registration is open now at https://dallasrhinoplastyandcosmeticmeeting.com.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published more than 1,000 peer-reviewed articles, and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons—the largest global society of plastic surgeons—and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich