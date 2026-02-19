Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Named Texas Monthly Super Doctor for 21st Consecutive Year

Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich has again been honored by his peers as a Texas Monthly Super Doctor, marking 21 years of consecutive recognition.

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, internationally renowned plastic surgeon, has once again been named a Texas Monthly Super Doctor, marking his 21st consecutive year receiving this distinguished recognition. This continued honor underscores Dr. Rohrich's long-standing excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery and his consistent selection by peers as one of the most trusted and respected surgeons in the United States.

The Super Doctors program employs a rigorous, multi-step selection process to identify physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selection begins with a survey of licensed doctors, who are invited to nominate colleagues they would choose for care in specific specialties.

Following peer nominations, candidates are evaluated on 10 key indicators of professional excellence, including board certification, academic appointments, research and publications, hospital affiliations, leadership roles, and awards. The highest-rated nominees are reviewed by a Blue Ribbon Panel of experts within each specialty before the final selection is made.

According to the organizers, no more than five percent of all physicians in a given region are named to the Super Doctors list. Candidates must pass a final verification process that confirms their professional standing and ensures they have not been subject to disciplinary action or other adverse findings prior to publication.

Dr. Rohrich's selection reflects his continued contributions to plastic surgery through patient care, education, and innovation. His clinical practice is focused on primary and secondary rhinoplasty, deep plane facelift surgery, and other advanced facial rejuvenation techniques.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Rohrich is a dedicated educator, serving as Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He chairs both the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting and the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, two of the most respected surgical education meetings in the world, and has also been ranked number one in the United States for both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in Newsweek's peer-reviewed list of top plastic surgeons for four consecutive years.

"It is a great honor to have been nominated by my colleagues as a Super Doctor," Says Dr. Rohrich. "Peer reviewed awards like these can be incredibly helpful tools for patients as they navigate the process of selecting a qualified surgeon."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

