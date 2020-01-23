Dr. Rod Rohrich Presents a Keynote Lecture at 40th Annual Cutting Edge Meeting in New York City

This year's meeting focused on achieving superior results in all of cosmetic surgery and avoiding both complications and revision surgery. Dr. Rohrich began this intense highly educational meeting with his pioneering research on the science of facial aging to advocate for the universal use of facial fat compartment augmentation in the modern facelift to achieve not only a more natural but long lasting result. The goal of a modern facelift is to look unoperated but youthful, avoiding the windswept look so often seen in the past. He also discussed new and innovative use of fat in upper facial and brow rejuvenation, avoiding the need of a browlift in most patients. Dr. Rohrich also discussed how to achieve more consistent results in his designer facelift – the Lift and Fill Facelift that is done based upon each patient's precise facial analysis.

Dr. Rohrich is a Dallas-based plastic surgeon with a global clinical practice . He lectures, teaches and operates worldwide where he demonstrates the detailed and refined processes and innovations he has developed in facelift surgery and open rhinoplasty that deliver consistent great results and are safe and reproducible. Dr. Rohrich is the chair of the world renowned Dallas Cosmetic and Dallas Rhinoplasty Meetings and author of Dallas Rhinoplasty, one of the most referenced textbooks on open rhinoplasty.

About Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas . He is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and is the past Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery and the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal - the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He developed and is Editor-in-Chief of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published hundreds of peer reviewed articles, several chapters and textbooks in plastic surgery including rhinoplasty, craniomaxillofacial trauma, secondary rhinoplasty, and ultrasound-assisted liposuction. He participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery.

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich