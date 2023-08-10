Dr. Shawn Laney Opens New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Austin, Texas

Board-Certified Internist Joins MDVIP Network to Provide Personalized, Preventive Care in West Lake Hills

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that board-certified internist Shawn Laney, M.D., has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Austin, Texas. Dr. Laney, whose office is located at the Westlake Medical Center complex in West Lake Hills, is currently accepting patients who want a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor.

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Laney is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection, as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"Every person's health journey is unique, and my mission as a primary care physician is to partner with patients on creating a wellness plan that reflects their individual needs and priorities," said Dr. Laney, who has practiced medicine in Austin and built strong relationships with local specialists over the last 20 years. "Joining MDVIP gives both me and my patients the necessary time to delve into their health history, address existing concerns and pursue preventive measures that will help them meet their goals and live their fullest lives."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program , a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research , with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Shawn Laney, M.D.

Dr. Laney received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and he performed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Central Texas Medical Foundation in Austin. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Westlake Medical Center, Arise Austin Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center. In addition to general internal medicine, Dr. Laney has a special interest in cardiovascular disease prevention, cholesterol management and nutrition as a way of helping to optimize health and minimize illness. His office is located at 5656 Bee Caves Road, Suite J201, in West Lake Hills, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/shawnlaneymd.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in the Austin area.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 385,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

