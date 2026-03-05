Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon and Preston Dermatology Continue Awards Streak with Top Honors in 2026 Maggy Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified dermatologist Sheel Desai Solomon, MD, FAAD, and her practice, Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of North Carolina, have received two top distinctions in the 2026 Maggy Awards from Cary Magazine, winning Gold for Best Overall Doctor and Best Med Spa.

The prestigious Maggy Awards, determined by thousands of reader votes across the Triangle region, recognize leading professionals and businesses providing exceptional service to the community.

These honors mark the fifth major regional recognition during the 2025–2026 awards season for Dr. Solomon and Preston Dermatology, reflecting continued excellence in patient care and strong community support.

As the Triangle region continues to experience rapid growth, recognition of trusted local medical providers has become increasingly important to residents seeking high-quality, specialized care.

In addition to the Maggy Awards, Preston Dermatology and Dr. Solomon have also received top distinctions from The News & Observer, 5 West Magazine, Main & Broad Magazine, and Midtown Magazine.

"I am humbled and grateful to our patients and the community for their continued trust," said Dr. Solomon. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering compassionate, personalized dermatologic care using the most advanced treatments available."

With locations in Cary, Wake Forest, and Holly Springs, Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center offers same-day appointments and a comprehensive range of services including medical dermatology, skin cancer surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser treatments, and in-office radiation oncology.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.prestondermatology.com or call (919) 388-9103.

About Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon, MD, FAAD, Preston Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center is a leading North Carolina dermatology practice specializing in medical, surgical, radiation, and cosmetic dermatology. The practice is recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care throughout the Triangle region.

