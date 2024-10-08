PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent agency merging brand and performance fundamentals, has partnered with men's personal care brand, Dr. Squatch, to launch their new natural body wash line with a national media campaign supporting newly developed, breakthrough creative executions featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

Guys Only Want One Thing

"We revolutionized the game with our natural, cold-processed bar soap. Now, we're excited to introduce a Natural Body Wash made with real soap, offering a great option for many guys who prefer natural ingredients," said Paul Lim, Senior Manager of Brand Marketing at Dr. Squatch. "We're thrilled to have Sydney Sweeney on board. Her fun, charismatic, and playful personality makes her the ideal ambassador to help us educate men about the advantages of this new natural product."

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/rain-the-growth-agency/9293651-en-dr-squatch-partners-with-rain-the-growth-agency-on-national-media-campaign

Rain the Growth Agency is executing a comprehensive integrated media campaign intended to reach users and purchasers of body wash, which includes men and women, both online and offline. Channels for distribution include linear and connected TV (CTV), digital video including premium YouTube, streaming audio and podcasts, and paid social media across Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Pinterest.

"Digitally native brands that evolve to retail distribution require balancing different audiences and outcomes," said Kyle Eckhart, Senior Vice President of Growth, Rain the Growth Agency. "At this specific growth stage we implement a tailored strategy that adjusts short term optimization signals to accommodate longer term sales goals for each media channel."

The media strategy is guided by cultural and category insights that align the cheeky body wash campaign creative, featuring Sweeney as the "Body Wash Genie," with high-impact media moments. The body washes, which come in four Mother Nature-inspired scents, are available at Target, Kroger and other major retailers across the U.S. Like all of Dr. Squatch's products, they are over 98% natural, contain no harmful ingredients and are developed specifically with men's needs in mind. For more information and to shop their products, visit https://www.drsquatch.com/.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Curology, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Lume, Babbel and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, a natural men's soap and personal care company, is the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the USA, and one of the fastest-growing personal care companies in the country. Dr. Squatch's hero products include natural cold process bar soap, body wash, deodorant, hair care, lip balm, and cologne. Dr. Squatch wants to inspire and educate men to be happier and healthier with their natural, high-performance products that are made in the USA. Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion!

