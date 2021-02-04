Dr. Stanley Rockson Joins Koya Medical as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Stanley G. Rockson is the Professor and Chief of Consultative Cardiology and the Director of the Stanford Center for Lymphatic and Venous Disorders at Stanford University. He is a pioneering leader in the field of lymphedema, co-founder of Lymphatic Education and Research Network (LE&RN) and a Director at the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. Dr. Rockson brings over 30 years of leadership and experience in the field.

"Dayspring is an important new advancement to help treat patients with lymphedema and venous disease," said Dr. Rockson. "Cancer survivors and other patients with lymphedema endure lifelong physiological and psychosocial trauma. I believe Dayspring's mobile compression technology provides patients with treatment options that can improve their quality of life."

"We are humbled and thrilled to have Dr. Rockson join our team," said Andy Doraiswamy, PhD, CEO, Koya Medical, Inc. "Dr. Rockson has dedicated his life to this space and is a pioneer for the lymphedema and cardiovascular community. We welcome him to our leadership team, where he will guide us in the development of our Dayspring mobile compression system for additional clinical indications. With his leadership and support, we are well positioned to provide the best of care for our patients."

Koya Medical received FDA clearance for Koya Dayspring™, a prescription only active wearable compression system for the treatment of lymphedema and venous insufficiency. Dayspring is the first FDA-cleared digitally connected system designed to enable patient mobility during use.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical, founded in 2018, is a privately held healthcare company with a mission to treat cancer-related chronic lymphedema and venous diseases through innovative patient-centric platforms. For company or product inquiry, visit www.koyamedical.com

