Dr Steven Gundry's Gundry MD MCT Wellness Reviews: Over 3,400 Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is A Slimming Dietary Supplement That Supports the Production of Ketones for Energy and Fat-Burning

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® is proud to announce that one of its best-selling products, MCT Wellness™ , has received over 3,400 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Formulated by renowned heart surgeon and nutrition expert Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD MCT Wellness™ is a dietary supplement designed to support fat-burning and boost energy. This powerful formula combines C8 MCT powder with potent polyphenols to help support sustained energy, weight management, and brain health.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a potent dietary supplement designed to boost your body's fat-burning ketone levels using a blend of C8 MCT powder and polyphenols. It also includes powerful ingredients like grape seed and currant extracts, which contain bioflavonoids that act as "MCT magnifiers."

What is Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a potent dietary supplement designed to boost your body's fat-burning ketone levels using a blend of C8 MCT powder and polyphenols. It also includes powerful ingredients like grape seed and currant extracts, which contain bioflavonoids that act as "MCT magnifiers." These compounds help caprylic acid—the key ketone "super fuel"—circulate through your body faster, so you can experience the health benefits more quickly. Gundry MD MCT Wellness provides a clean energy boost without midday crashes and supports smoother digestion, helping you manage bloating and discomfort. In addition to improved energy and gut health, Gundry MD MCT Wellness may also help enhance cognitive function and help promote a radiant complexion, thanks to its skin-nourishing polyphenols.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Reviews

"It's only been a week since I started using MCT. I noticed an improvement in my energy levels day 1 and since. I feel I have more energy in the tank. I noticed a reduction in appetite and also some improvement in digestion.. I am excited to see what else will change as I continue on with this product."* - Julie (October 3, 2024)

"Myself and my son have been taking MCT Wellness for 3 weeks now and we are finding that we feel more energetic and have better mental clarity. I feel more awake and present in the day and we are sleeping better. We will definitely continue."* - Angela ( September 28, 2024 )

) "When I started taking MCT wellness I was feeling sluggish and had a major case of brain fog. By the 3rd day I had a clear head and more energy than I've had in years. My husband was so impressed that he started drinking it too!"* - Lynette ( September 17, 2024 )

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Ingredients

Bioflavonoids: Derived from Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant , and Black Currant, these bioflavonoids play a pivotal role in your body's production of nitric oxide, expediting the transportation of ketones across the body for an efficient and effective energy metabolism.†

, and Black Currant, these bioflavonoids play a pivotal role in your body's production of nitric oxide, expediting the transportation of ketones across the body for an efficient and effective energy metabolism.† C8 MCT Oil (medium-chain triglycerides) and Acacia Fiber: These elements synergize to bolster your body's ketone levels, helping lead to a surge in vitality.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness FAQs

Q: How do I use Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

A: To achieve the best possible outcomes, one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness should be mixed with 10 ounces of water daily. You can enjoy MCT Wellness not only with water but also in various beverages like nut milk, coffee, tea, and more, tailoring it to your personal taste preferences.

A: To achieve the best possible outcomes, one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness should be mixed with 10 ounces of water daily. You can enjoy MCT Wellness not only with water but also in various beverages like nut milk, coffee, tea, and more, tailoring it to your personal taste preferences. Q: Do I need to be in ketosis to benefit from Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

A: You do not need to be in ketosis to benefit from Gundry MD MCT Wellness. No matter what your eating schedule is, you can reap amazing benefits from this dietary supplement.†*

A: You do not need to be in ketosis to benefit from Gundry MD MCT Wellness. No matter what your eating schedule is, you can reap amazing benefits from this dietary supplement.†* Q: Where do I purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

A: Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be purchased on www.GundryMD.com for the price of $79.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

A: Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be purchased on for the price of for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee. Q: What flavors of Gundry MD MCT Wellness are there?

A: Gundry MD MCT Wellness comes in several flavors including Blueberry Lemonade, Raspberry Medley, and Watermelon Lemonade.

Are Gundry MD Supplements Worth It?

Gundry MD , founded by world-renowned heart surgeon and nutrition expert Dr. Steven Gundry, is revolutionizing human health with a premium line of supplements designed to support optimal wellness. With decades of medical experience and a focus on longevity, Dr. Gundry has earned a reputation for his groundbreaking research in gut health, energy, and immune function. Gundry MD's supplements feature carefully selected, high-quality ingredients like polyphenols, prebiotics, and MCT oil, all aimed at promoting better digestion, enhanced energy, weight management, and overall health. Free from unnecessary additives, fillers, and synthetic ingredients, every Gundry MD product is backed by science to help individuals achieve their health goals. Dr. Gundry's expertise and dedication to quality make these supplements a smart investment for anyone seeking to help improve their well-being.†*

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry's upcoming book in April 2025, explores the fascinating breakthroughs between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD