Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Celebrates 1,000+ Positive Reviews

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher, A Powerful Serum Crafted With

Polyphenol Extracts That Help Reduce The Appearance

of Age Spots, Sun Spots, and Brown Spots

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD ™ Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher now has over 1,000 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Created by nutrition pioneer and world-renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Steven Gundry, Dark Spot Diminisher is a remarkable serum specially formulated for all skin types to help effectively address dark spots and uneven skin tone. Crafted with potent polyphenol extracts, antioxidants, and vitamins, this serum nourishes the skin, reducing the appearance of dark spots and giving it a revitalized, youthful glow. Whether you have age spots, sun spots, brown spots, or liver spots, this serum targets and diminishes their visibility, even on sensitive skin.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a groundbreaking serum formulated to tackle dark spots on all skin types, even the most sensitive. Users can unlock a healthier, more vibrant-looking skin tone by minimizing the look of sunspots, age spots, and liver spots.

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a groundbreaking serum formulated to tackle dark spots on all skin types, even the most sensitive. Users can unlock a healthier, more vibrant-looking skin tone by minimizing the look of sunspots, age spots, and liver spots. Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher's scientifically advanced solution contains the finest polyphenol extracts that can not only diminish the appearance of existing dark spots but also works to help combat the emergence of new ones. Also formulated with antioxidants, Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher helps shield your skin from the damaging effects of environmental factors. This cutting-edge formula is easy to use as all users simply have to do is apply the serum to problem areas such as the face, hands, and decolletage. After applying, Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher begins working its magic and unveils a new, natural complexion that can help you exude confidence, youthfulness, and vitality.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Key Ingredients

The Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher features the following key ingredients that work harmoniously with your skin for remarkable results:

Granpowder Lumière-DP: Experience a touch of luxury with this fine powder containing real Diamond Powder. It infuses your skin with a healthy glow while helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*

Superox-C: Extracted from the super-fruit Kakadu plum, this ingredient boasts Vitamin C content approximately 100 times that of an orange, offering unparalleled benefits for your skin.*

Blueberry Fruit Extract: Harness the power of polyphenols and antioxidant phytonutrients found in blueberries. This extract includes resveratrol, a potent polyphenol that diminishes oxidative damage and helps promote firmer, toned, and glowing skin.

Acai Fruit Extract: Derived from acai fruits, this mighty antioxidant is packed with polyphenols, essential vitamins (B1, B2, B3, E, and C), and vital fatty acids like Omega 3 to nourish your skin deeply.*

Brightenyl: This innovative ingredient works with your skin's natural micro-flora, the stratum microbiome, to unlock a brighter and more even complexion.*

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract: A potent polyphenol that scavenges oxygen radicals, providing multiple benefits for your skin, which can result in a healthier and revitalized complexion.*

Where to buy Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be a seamless addition to your daily skincare regimen. For optimal results, it is recommended to incorporate this advanced serum into your routine. Simply apply a dime-sized amount of the product twice daily to target dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or any areas of discoloration. Experience the transformative effects of Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher and unveil a brighter, more even complexion.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices alone. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundry on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Press contact:

Ashley Beene

ashley@stanton-company.com

SOURCE Gundry MD