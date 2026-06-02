Dr. Sunho Kang, a senior battery-technology executive with leadership experience at major global battery and EV manufacturers, joins TeraWatt Technology as Head of Product and Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc. (Headquartered in California, USA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Sunho Kang has joined the company as Head of Product and Technology.

Dr. Kang is a globally recognized battery-technology executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a distinguished track record of advancing innovations from laboratory research through gigafactory-scale production. He has held senior executive positions at world-leading organizations including Samsung SDI, Apple, and Volkswagen Group of America, and brings deep expertise in lithium-ion battery materials, cell engineering, and product industrialization across a broad range of applications, including electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

At TeraWatt, Dr. Kang will lead global product development and the commercialization of TeraWatt's battery technology platform, aiming to accelerate the delivery of TeraWatt's competitive products as well as the technology and commercialization roadmap including manufacturing scale-up.

Dr. Kang commented:

"I am thrilled to join TeraWatt Technology as Head of Product and Technology. TeraWatt's innovative battery platform presents a tremendous opportunity to push the boundaries of lithium-ion technology, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate product development and commercialization to deliver meaningful impact."

TeraWatt Technology founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D. commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kang as our Head of Product and Technology. His deep expertise in battery materials, cell engineering, and productization will be instrumental in accelerating TeraWatt's product roadmap and technology leadership. Together with Dr. Kang, we will continue to drive our mission forward."

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

Company Overview

Name: TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Representative: Co-founder and CEO Ken Ogata

Headquarters: 28 Geary St, Suite 650, San Francisco, CA 94108, United States

Founded: January 2020

Established: December 2019

URL: https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.