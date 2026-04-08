TeraWatt Technology Completes Final Close of Series C Funding Round -- Strategic Partnerships with Energy Companies to Accelerate Deployment of Next-Generation Batteries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc. (Headquartered in California, USA) is pleased to announce the completion of the final close of its Series C funding round. Building on the 1st close investors — Khosla Ventures, Temasek, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), GX Acceleration Agency, and G. K. Goh Ventures — the final close welcomed Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality (JICN), Kyuden International Corporation, JERA Co., Inc., and ITOCHU Technology Ventures, Inc. as new investors.

A defining feature of this round is the participation of strategic corporate investors from the energy and power sectors. Beyond financial investment, these partnerships lay the groundwork for collaboration across the entire battery value chain — from manufacturing through grid-scale deployment and energy services.

Notably, TeraWatt has entered into capital and business alliances with Kyuden International Corporation and JERA Co., Inc.. In collaboration with Kyuden International, the companies will jointly explore battery storage business opportunities and pursue expansion from Japan to global markets. With JERA Co., Inc, the partnership encompasses the stable supply of grid-scale battery storage cells, the commercialization of energy services, and optimization across the battery value chain.

The proceeds will fund further capital investment in TeraWatt's initial mass production facility to enable phased capacity expansion, while strategic partnerships will accelerate both production scale-up and market deployment.

"Completing our Series C final close marks a pivotal moment for TeraWatt," said Ken Ogata, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of TeraWatt Technology. "Amid rising geopolitical tensions — particularly in the Middle East — energy security and decarbonization have never been more critical. Next-generation batteries are fast becoming strategic national assets, essential not only for the reliable integration of renewables but also for defense readiness and infrastructure resilience. The capital and business alliances with leading energy companies bring us closer to our vision of delivering end-to-end value — from manufacturing through deployment. By combining our next-generation battery technology with our partners' deep energy infrastructure expertise, we are building a future where the batteries society needs are delivered at scale."

Investors in this round (in alphabetical order):

G. K. Goh Ventures

GX Acceleration Agency

ITOCHU Technology Ventures, Inc.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality (JICN)

JERA Co., Inc. ★

JIC Venture Growth Investments

Khosla Ventures

Kyuden International Corporation ★

Temasek

★ Capital and Business Alliance

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

Company Overview

Headquarters Name: TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Representative: Co-founder and CEO Ken Ogata

Headquarters Location: 28 Geary St, Suite 650, San Francisco, CA 94108, United States

Founded: January 2020

Established: December 2019

URL: https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.