Saeed Khan, Former Head of Enterprise Technology at Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Joins TeraWatt Technology as Head of Information Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc. (Headquartered in California, USA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Saeed Khan has joined the company as Head of Information Systems.

Mr. Khan is an experienced technology leader with over 20 years of experience driving large-scale, cross-functional transformation initiatives across the supply chain, telecommunications, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. He specializes in digital transformation, IT strategy planning, enterprise architecture, and business process optimization, with a proven track record of managing multi-million dollar technology portfolios delivering operational excellence through strategic leadership and innovative solutions. He has held senior technology roles at Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, HAVI Supply Chain Solutions, Domino's Pizza Japan, and Pfizer Japan.

At TeraWatt, Mr. Khan will lead the development and execution of the company's IT strategy, overseeing core systems, Architecture, IT Infrastructure, Information Security, and key technology initiatives to support TeraWatt's manufacturing scale-up and global growth.

Mr. Khan commented:

"I am truly excited to join TeraWatt Technology as Head of Information Systems. TeraWatt is building something genuinely differentiated in the next-generation battery space, and I look forward to building the technology infrastructure and systems that will enable operations and accelerate our growth."

TeraWatt Technology founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D. commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Saeed to TeraWatt. As we move decisively into manufacturing scale-up, having the right IT foundation is not a luxury — it is a prerequisite for executing at the level our mission demands. Saeed brings deep enterprise technology experience across diverse global industries, and we look forward to building that foundation together. Welcome aboard, Saeed."

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

Company Overview

Name: TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Representative: Co-founder and CEO Ken Ogata

Headquarters: 28 Geary St, Suite 650, San Francisco, CA 94108, United States

Founded: January 2020

Established: December 2019

URL: https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.