Dr. Theodore Kremer Receives Annual Provider Summit Award for Excellence in Care

"Dr. Kremer has been very engaged, he identified his assigned Home State Health patient panel and personally reached out and invited them to come in for their annual visit. In addition, Dr. Kremer plans to utilize Home State's Provider Analytics tool to assist in closing care gaps," said Nathan Landsbaum, Plan President & CEO for Home State Health. "When speaking with Dr. Kremer you can feel his passion for pediatrics and doing what is in the best interest of the patient. He was instrumental in getting an office policy changed to ensure that newborn children are being treated prior to the Medicaid coverage being active."

"With the Summit Award for Excellence in Care, we thank Dr. Theodore Kremer for his dedication to pediatric healthcare improvement. His service to our members and attention to quality represents the best in medical care," said Megan Barton, Vice President of Medical Management for Home State Health.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

