Dr. Tim Garnett, Former Chief Medical Officer of Eli Lilly, Joins Lindus Health's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, an anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, is announcing the appointment of Dr. Tim Garnett, pharma industry leader and former Chief Medical Officer at Eli Lilly, to their advisory board. This significant move follows closely on the heels of the company's previous addition of advisor Dr. Robert Langer, Institute Professor of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and co-founder of Moderna, Inc.

Dr. Garnett is a board member of leading biotechs like Maplight Therapeutics and Ophirex, Inc. , as well as an advisor to Ukko and Biolojic Design . He holds more than 30 years of experience pioneering clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory operations worldwide, predominantly during his tenure at Eli Lilly, with a focus on women's health, metabolic diseases, and CNS conditions. Dr. Garnett has also successfully transformed drug safety and regulatory organizations and enhanced drug development and approval processes on a global scale.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Garnett to our advisory board. His unparalleled medical experience and deep therapeutic area expertise in neuroscience, endocrinology, and women's health will serve us and our clinical trial sponsors," said Meri Beckwith, Lindus Health Co-Founder. "The opportunity to learn from and collaborate with him is incredibly humbling, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this partnership will bring."

"Lindus Health puts great emphasis on aligning incentives with sponsors, and their risk-sharing, milestone-based payment model is much needed in the CRO industry," states Dr. Garnett. "Their patient and technology-centric approach to clinical trials will greatly benefit biotech and pharmaceutical companies, enabling faster, cost-effective studies. I'm eager to support Lindus Health's growth in CNS, women's health, and metabolic disease therapeutics - areas where my contributions have played a pivotal role in advancing treatments."

For more information, please visit www.lindushealth.com.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. Lindus Health does this thanks to a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), marrying a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to 30 million Electronic Health Records. Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare and by removing this constraint they aim to improve health for everyone. They handle the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, ‍Lindus Health has delivered more than 90 trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia.

The company was named after James Lind, who pioneered the first clinical trial and treatment for scurvy, and co-founded by Michael Young, a former Special Adviser to the UK Prime Minister on Life Sciences, and Meri Beckwith, a former life sciences investor.

Lindus Health has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

Media Contact

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Lindus Health