Dr. Timothy Deer joins PainTEQ Scientific Advisory Board

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator PainTEQ announced the appointment of Timothy Deer, MD, DABPM, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Deer is president and CEO of The Spine & Nerve Centers in Charleston, West Virginia. PainTEQ is the creator of LinQ (pronounced "link"), a minimally invasive therapy for sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction.

With extensive experience in interventional pain management, and a clinical professor of anesthesiology at West Virginia University, Deer brings both clinical and institutional knowledge of pain management. Dr. Timothy Deer is president emeritus of the West Virginia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (WVSIPP) and past president of the International Neuromodulation Society (INS). Dr. Deer is also a former member of the board of directors of American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP).

"PainTEQ's LinQ system has changed the way we treat SI joint dysfunction. This posterior approach is the safest, and I've seen many suffering patients experience relief immediately," said Dr. Timothy Deer. "I'm thrilled to work alongside a group of innovators to help make LinQ more accessible across the country and help launch a comprehensive medical education program to train physicians with LinQ."

Dr. Deer is known for extensive research published in scientific journals and online resources with topics ranging from minimally invasive disc procedures to spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation. Dr. Deer also works to educate government officials on safe use of pain therapies and expanding access to care.

"Dr. Deer's expansive knowledge and understanding of unique conditions and approaches make him an ideal fit for the Scientific Advisory Board," said PainTEQ CEO, Sean LaNeve. "We continue to realize our goal of bringing the best-of-the-best onto the PainTEQ team."

About PainTEQ: Built to bring interventional procedures to market, PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Working with pain management specialists to safely reduce and eliminate sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ therapy is immediately providing clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain, through a minimally invasive, FDA-approved, outpatient procedure. Learn more at PainTEQ.com.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a safe, minimally invasive solution to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians can help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI Joint. This single implant helps patients immediately regain joint stability – and with its large graft window, the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

