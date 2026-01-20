PainTEQ Fuels Next Phase of Growth at NANS 2026 with Strategic Expansion of Innovation, Clinical Initiatives, and Product Portfolio

PainTEQ enters 2026 positioned for a new era of market leadership, building on the momentum of its 2025 recapitalization led by Signet Healthcare Partners and Windham Capital Partners. With a board of directors that includes industry veterans Mike Sherman and Robert Kline, PainTEQ remains committed to redefining SI joint care through continuous product innovation and rigorous clinical validation.

New Clinical Leadership and Evidence Pipeline

Lalit Venkatesan has joined PainTEQ as SVP of Clinical Research to lead the strategic expansion of the company's evidence-based portfolio. A recognized expert in trial design, Venkatesan will scale a robust clinical roadmap headlined by a landmark Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) and several prospective studies. This investment reinforces PainTEQ's trajectory as the primary alternative to traditional surgery, delivering superior patient outcomes and new, safe solutions for interventionalists.

Product Portfolio Expansion

PainTEQ is also accelerating its product pipeline, with plans to launch multiple new products over the next 12 months, beginning in Q1 2026.

"The work we've done since our recapitalization has placed PainTEQ in pole position for 2026," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, CEO of PainTEQ. "With the team and strategy in place, we are deploying the resources to scale. Our presence at NANS, backed by forthcoming clinical initiatives and product launches, marks a significant new chapter for our company, for the tens of thousands of patients we serve, and for the hundreds of leading interventionalists we partner with."

PainTEQ at NANS 2026

PainTEQ will host a series of events and engagement opportunities aimed at advancing education, clinical discussion, and collaboration within the interventional pain community during NANS 2026. Attendees can engage with the PainTEQ team and key opinion leaders at the following locations and events:

1. Visit the PainTEQ Booth

Location: Booth #443 (NANS Exhibit Hall)

2. PainTEQ Presentation

Title: LinQ Real-World Evidence and Complex SIJF Case Presentation

LinQ Real-World Evidence and Complex SIJF Case Presentation Presenters: Ramo Naidu, MD; Chris Bovinet, DO; Morad Nasseri, MD

Ramo Naidu, MD; Chris Bovinet, DO; Morad Nasseri, MD Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM – 8:00 PM

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM Venue: NANS Exhibit Hall (Innovation Theater Stage)

3. PainTEQ Exclusive Customer Event

Title: IGNITE: Leading the Clinical Evidence Revolution

Presenters: Shanth Thiyagalingam; Tim Deer, MD; Dawood Sayed, MD; Jordan Tate, MD, MPH; Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD

Shanth Thiyagalingam; Tim Deer, MD; Dawood Sayed, MD; Jordan Tate, MD, MPH; Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD Date : Friday, January 23, 2026

: Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Venue: Toca Madera Las Vegas

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant and single-use instruments aim to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com

