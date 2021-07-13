Dr. Woodrow Myers Joins Freespira Board of Directors

Dr. Myers is a nationally recognized leader in the development of healthcare quality initiatives and advanced healthcare management programs. He has over 40 years' experience as a physician and clinical and business leader at some of the industry's largest and most prestigious healthcare enterprises. In his current role, as managing director of Myers Ventures LLC, he has served as chief medical officer and chief healthcare strategist for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, CEO for Valitàs Health Services (Corizon Health), and a consultant to the $3 billion California Endowment, that state's largest private health foundation.

"Freespira's breakthrough treatment for panic disorder and PTSD epitomizes the critical importance of innovation in healthcare – and the power of human-centered technology to make a difference in the lives of those who struggle with debilitating mental illnesses on a daily basis," said Dr. Myers. "I'm excited to join Freespira's Board of Directors to help the company continue to expand its already strong reach. Together, we can serve more of the millions of Americans who are suffering and desperately need access to new life-changing therapies."

Freespira CEO Dean Sawyer commented, "We're honored that Dr. Myers is joining our Board of Directors. Throughout his impressive career, he has proven to be deeply committed to improving healthcare by embracing innovation and technology, especially to support our nation's underserved populations who deserve far better access to far better care. Most importantly, Dr. Myers brings not only invaluable knowledge and experience to the Board but also a strong passion for our mission of helping people to lead happier, healthier, symptom-free lives."

Dr. Myers previously served as the executive vice president and chief medical officer of WellPoint, Inc., where he established the Healthcare Quality Assurance Division. Prior to that, he served as the director of healthcare management at the Ford Motor Company where he initiated quality assurance metrics for Ford healthcare vendors and established new global health and safety policies. Prior to Ford, he was corporate medical director for The Associated Group (now Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield). He is also a former health commissioner for New York City and the state of Indiana.

He earned his medical degree (MD) from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford University. Early in his medical career he worked as an emergency room physician and as a critical care intensivist and in both roles as a clinical teacher.

The Freespira Board of Directors now includes the following members in addition to Dr. Myers and Mr. Sawyer: Executive chairman Russ Siegelman, a former Kleiner Perkins leader and current Stanford Business School lecturer; Ned Scheetz, founder and managing partner of Aphelion Capital; Jonathan MacQuitty, venture partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners; Steve Schwartz, executive vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.; and Debra Reisenthel, founding CEO of Freespira.

Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com .

