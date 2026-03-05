Draeger, Inc. Sponsors Seven "Firstival" Events in Support of Philadelphia's 250th Anniversary

Strengthening community partnerships while celebrating healthcare, safety, and innovation leadership

TELFORD, Pa. and PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Draeger, Inc. today announced its official sponsorship of seven "Firstival" events as part of the Philadelphia Semiquincentennial celebration produced by the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee. Draeger, Inc. will be involved in Firstival events that honor Philadelphia's historic "firsts" while reinforcing the company's mission of protecting, supporting, and saving lives.

Draeger, Inc. to sponsor seven Firstivals.

The 2026 celebration marks 250 years of American independence and highlights Philadelphia's enduring legacy of leadership in healthcare, science, public safety, and innovation. Draeger, Inc.'s engagement aligns with the city's heritage and reflects the company's long-standing presence in Pennsylvania, anchored by one of its North American locations in Telford.

As part of the 52 Weeks of Firsts series, Draeger, Inc. will sponsor and participate in the following 2026 Firstival events:

First Women's Medical College (1850) – Saturday, March 14 at Drexel University, 60 N. 36th St., Philadelphia





First Medical School in America (1765) – Saturday, March 28 at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia





First Hospital in America (1751) – Saturday, May 16 at Pennsylvania Hospital, 800 Spruce St., Philadelphia





First U.S. Army (1775) – Saturday, June 13 at the Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia





First U.S. Navy and Marine Corps (1775) – Saturday, October 17 at Arch Street Meeting House, 320 Arch St., Philadelphia





First University in America (1740) – Saturday, November 14 at Houston Hall, University of Pennsylvania, 3417 Spruce St., Philadelphia





First Children's Hospital in America (1855) – Saturday, November 21 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia

Each of the seven sponsored Firstivals, will include on-site participation by Draeger, Inc. representatives, a brief presentation recognizing the institution being honored, and coordinated engagement with healthcare leaders, system executives, group purchasing partners, and civic stakeholders. In addition to supporting the public celebration, Draeger, Inc. will staff informational tables and distribute educational materials.

The sponsorship is designed to amplify collaboration with leading healthcare institutions and reinforce the company's Technology for Life mission as a legacy-driven enterprise partner in the Philadelphia region. "Philadelphia's history is defined by bold 'firsts' that shaped healthcare and public safety in America," said Lothar Thielen, Regional CEO North America & Managing Director USA. "As a company founded in 1889 with a global legacy of innovation, we are proud to stand alongside our customers and community partners to celebrate these milestones. Our sponsorship and our membership in the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia reflects our commitment to being not only a technology provider, but a trusted, long-term partner."

Company Information

Dräger is a leading international medical and safety technology company. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated global sales of around EUR 3.4 billion in 2024. The Lübeck-based company is represented in more than 190 countries and employs more than 16,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com

You can find more information on the Firstivals at: https://www.visitphilly.com/52-weeks-of-firsts/

