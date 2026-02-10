Dräger Partners with MES Life Safety to Expand AirBoss Access Nationwide

Dräger Adds Nation's Largest SCBA Dealer to Strengthen AirBoss Support and Offer Fire Departments More Local Options

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dräger, a global leader in firefighting safety technology, today announced a strategic partnership with MES Life Safety, the nation's largest supplier of SCBA and PPE to first responders.

Protecting firefighters takes more than great equipment — it takes the right partners behind it. Dräger AirBoss SCBA is now available through MES Life Safety, expanding access, service, and support for departments of every size. Together, we’re strengthening the network firefighters rely on, wherever the job takes them.

"We are delighted to welcome MES Life Safety into the Dräger family as an authorized AirBoss distributor and service partner," said John Wilson, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Dräger in the United States. "Our Partner network remains foundational to how we serve the fire service, and the addition of MES meaningfully expands our ability to support departments of every size. By extending our reach and strengthening service capability, this partnership enhances access to the right SCBA solutions while reinforcing the expertise, choice, and continuity our Partners deliver wherever U.S. firefighters serve."

Under this new alliance, MES Life Safety will become an Authorized Sales Partner for the Dräger PSS® AirBoss self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and a Certified Dräger Service Center for warranty repairs on Dräger SCBAs. This alignment significantly bolsters Dräger's support network across the United States, recognizing the strength of the AirBoss as a compelling, premier SCBA choice for American fire departments.

A Robust Nationwide Support Network

By joining forces with MES Life Safety — which boasts a nationwide presence with more than 200 sales representatives and 230 service technicians — Dräger will provide a more robust capability to serve fire departments in every region.

"The Dräger AirBoss expands our portfolio and allows MES to serve departments we don't serve today," said Marvin Riley, CEO of MES Life Safety. "This partnership is about expanding options and strengthening local support to meet the growing demands of the fire service."

Dräger already works with more than 50 trusted fire service equipment partners throughout the United States; adding MES to this network means all 30,000+ fire departments in the country will now have even more options to choose from for sales, support, and service.

Fire departments from major cities to rural communities can count on multiple local Authorized Dräger Partners in every corner of the United States, ensuring convenient access to the AirBoss SCBA as well as prompt, expert maintenance support.

This strategic alignment brings several key benefits to the fire service:

A Premier SCBA Choice for America: MES Life Safety's decision to carry the AirBoss — even as they continue to offer another competitive SCBA line — underscores the AirBoss SCBA's reputation as a premier choice for firefighter respiratory protection. The Dräger AirBoss offers best-in-class ergonomics, delivering the comfort, mobility, reliability, and safety features that make it ideally suited for American firefighters operating in demanding conditions.

Broader Nationwide Access: With MES joining more than 50 existing Dräger partners, firefighters across the country have greater choice and convenience in sourcing the Dräger AirBoss SCBA. Every region now has multiple authorized outlets for departments to evaluate and purchase this advanced SCBA solution, reinforcing Dräger's commitment to be present in every corner of the United States.

Enhanced Service and Uptime: Joining eight other planned Dräger Service Centers, MES expands Dräger's growing network of regional service locations that help maximize equipment uptime and minimize turnaround for repairs. Fire departments can expect faster warranty repairs and local technical support for their Dräger SCBAs, which strengthens overall customer service and confidence.

AirBoss: Made for America, Ready for the Future

The Dräger PSS AirBoss SCBA has been "Made for America" in both design and performance. From its first concept to final build, the AirBoss was shaped by direct input from U.S. firefighters, who demanded an SCBA that moves with them, supports their aggressive interior attack style, and reduces stress in high-heat, high-intensity conditions.

Dräger listened to these needs and built the AirBoss around the realities of the modern American fireground. The result is a next-generation SCBA that firefighters can trust with their lives.

In November 2025, the AirBoss achieved certification to the new NFPA 1970:2025 Edition standard for SCBA, marking it as fully compliant with the latest and most stringent safety benchmarks. This milestone ensures U.S. departments can confidently move forward with AirBoss purchasing decisions aligned with the newest NFPA requirements.

Now officially certified and available for purchase, the AirBoss delivers next-generation protection with enhanced ergonomics, streamlined controls, and high-visibility indicators designed for the demands of American firefighting.

About Dräger

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of safety and medical technology. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, Dräger has a global presence with subsidiaries around the world. The company first arrived in the United States in 1907 and has spent nearly 120 years saving American lives through its medical and safety technologies.

Dräger's U.S. subsidiary, Draeger, Inc., is based in Telford, Pennsylvania, and Houston, Texas. The company's guiding principle is "Technology for Life," reflecting its mission to protect, support, and save lives. Dräger's portfolio for first responders includes self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), equipment cleaning solutions, fire ground gas detection, firefighter training systems, and other advanced safety equipment.

Trusted by firefighters and emergency services globally, Dräger is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable responders to confront hazards with confidence and come home safely. Learn more about the Dräger portfolio of products for firefighters at www.draeger.com/fire.

About MES Life Safety

MES Life Safety (Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.) is the largest supplier of self-contained breathing apparatus and personal protective equipment to first responders in the United States. Headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, MES serves fire departments, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services, and industrial safety customers nationwide.

The company offers a broad range of firefighting and rescue gear – from turnout gear and SCBAs to rescue tools and gas detectors — representing leading brands in the industry. With a local network of more than 200 sales representatives and 90+ certified mobile service technicians across the country, MES provides unparalleled customer service, on-site training, and equipment maintenance.

Decades of first responder experience and a "customer first" approach have made MES a trusted partner to thousands of emergency response agencies, dedicated to the mission of protecting those who protect others. Learn more by visiting www.meslifesafety.com.

The PSS AirBoss is manufactured by Dräger Safety AG & Co. KGaA.

