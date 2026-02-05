Dräger PSS® AirBoss SCBA Now Available for Purchase in North America

Now Available for Purchase, AirBoss Delivers an NFPA 1970:2025 SCBA Built for the Way American Firefighters Work

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dräger, a global leader in firefighting safety technology, today announced that the Dräger PSS® AirBoss Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) is now available for purchase in the United States through the company's network of Authorized Sales Partners.

The Dräger AirBoss SCBA — certified to NFPA 1970:2025 — delivers next-generation protection with enhanced ergonomics, streamlined controls, and high-visibility indicators designed for the demands of the modern American fire ground.

This milestone follows the AirBoss certification to the NFPA 1970 (2025 Edition) standards — a certification announced in November 2025 — making it one of the first new SCBAs to meet the fire service's latest safety requirements. U.S. fire departments can now order the AirBoss SCBA, confident they are acquiring a breathing apparatus that was purpose-built for American firefighters.

The Dräger AirBoss SCBA delivers next-generation protection with enhanced ergonomics, streamlined controls, and high-visibility indicators designed for the demands of the modern American fireground. The SCBA's development followed a "Made for America" philosophy: from initial concept to final testing, American firefighters were directly involved in shaping the design of the AirBoss. Dräger solicited feedback from fire departments across the country to ensure this SCBA reflects how U.S. crews operate.

Firefighters demanded a better SCBA — one that moves with them, supports their style of attack, and reduces stress in high-heat, high-intensity conditions — and Dräger's engineers answered by building the AirBoss around those real-world firefighting needs. Rigorous U.S.-based field testing further validated the AirBoss in action, proving its durability and performance under the extreme conditions American firefighters face.

"AirBoss isn't just built for firefighters — it's built with them," said John Wilson, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Dräger. "We worked side by side with America's fire service throughout development, and now we're proud to deliver on that collaboration.

"Now that AirBoss is available, firefighters can equip themselves with an SCBA born from their input and built for their toughest calls," Wilson continued. "It's a pack they can trust to move and fight as hard as they do, backed by Dräger's commitment to their safety."

Built for the Fireground: Key Features

The AirBoss was created for aggressive interior attack and long-duration missions, with performance-driven features including:

Ergonomic "floating" waist belt keeps weight on the hips for better movement and balance

High-visibility indicators and reflective surfaces support quick accountability in smoke-filled environments

Muscle-memory flexibility — left or right regulator and gauge placement based on department preference

Non-indexing regulator insertion for fast sealing under pressure

Rapid, tool-less disassembly simplifying cleaning in minutes rather than hours

Now Certified for the Future of Firefighter Protection

The 2025 Edition of NFPA 1970 unifies multiple PPE standards into a single, more stringent benchmark for SCBA performance and firefighter safety. The NFPA certification of AirBoss ensures U.S. fire departments can confidently move forward with purchasing decisions aligned with the newest requirements.

"With AirBoss, U.S. firefighters don't have to change how they operate," said Jason Morton, Dräger Product Manager for AirBoss. "Their SCBA finally operates the way they do."

Ready to Serve American Firefighters

From product support to service delivery, AirBoss provides the backing U.S. departments expect — with a growing network of regional service locations to maximize uptime and minimize turnaround. To schedule an evaluation or request additional information, visit www.draeger.com/fire or contact your Dräger representative.

