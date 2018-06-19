Draft Prospects Trae Young And LiAngelo Ball Team Up In New Foot Locker 'One And Done' Campaign

"Foot Locker has a long history of tapping into some of the biggest basketball moments, like the Draft, and this year we're amplifying that approach by introducing a limited-edition collection of tees," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "To further our legacy of carrying the best of footwear, apparel and accessories, we are proud to team up with streetwear designer Don C to create exclusive apparel embodying the 90's retro trend that is having a comeback."

Today, the first exclusive "One and Done" T-shirt will be available on footlocker.com, at Foot Locker's New York Times Square store (1460 Broadway) and through shoppable Instagram. Fans should also stay tuned for details around a second tee dropping later in Draft Week.

"I loved Foot Locker's Draft commercial from last year with my brother, so I think it's exciting that I can continue the Ball family tradition by being in this year's campaign," said Ball. "The 'One and Done' concept is definitely something athletes and fans have been talking about a lot this season and I think it's great that Foot Locker is able to have fun with some of the pre-Draft conversations."

"I've always counted on Foot Locker to have the best variety of sneakers and athletic-lifestyle apparel, so it's special to have an exclusive and limited-edition T-shirt collection that commemorates this year's Draft class and the start of my professional career," said Young.

A 60-second commercial, featuring a surprise guest, will air nationally on ESPN on Thursday, June 21. Created by worldwide agency BBDO, the digital content with Ball and Young can be viewed on YouTube.com/footlocker and on Instagram.com/footlocker. For more information on "One and Done," visit footlocker.com or join the conversation using #OneAndDoneFL.

