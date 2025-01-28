Dräger receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for Atlan® A350/ A350XL Anesthesia Machines

Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to the healthcare industry

TELFORD, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dräger is proud to share that the Atlan® A350/A350XL Anesthesia Machines have received an Innovative Technology Product designation for anesthesia equipment from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Dräger exhibited the Atlan® A350/A350XL at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient member-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

Anesthesia workstations designed to make a clinical, financial, operational, and environmental impact

Dräger's Atlan family of anesthesia workstations exemplifies the company's commitment to critical care excellence and sustainable healthcare practices. Designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency in operating rooms, the Atlan is equipped with a robust electronic piston ventilator, ensuring precise ventilation for patients ranging from neonates to adults. Its extensive safety features help prevent unintentional high tidal volumes and inspiratory pressures, supporting clinicians in delivering optimal care.

Optimized for low- and minimal-flow anesthesia, the Atlan aims to reduce anesthetic agent consumption and environmental impact. The Low Flow Wizard tool standardizes delivery practices, while the system recycles sampled breathing gas back into the breathing system, minimizing waste. An actively warmed breathing system helps prevent condensation in low-flow conditions, further enhancing efficiency.

Incorporating sustainable green anesthesia practices, the design of the Atlan not only reduces anesthetic agent usage but also lowers the environmental footprint of surgical procedures. By combining advanced technology with eco-friendly features, Dräger continues its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility in healthcare.

"Dräger is committed to shaping the future of healthcare with technology that serves both people and the planet," said David Karchner, Senior Director of Marketing, Operating Room, Monitoring, and Government Solutions at Draeger, Inc. "The Atlan family is more than just an anesthesia workstation — it's a statement of our commitment to critical care and sustainable healthcare practices. Our goal with the Atlan introduction was to provide our healthcare partners the tools to improve their clinical, financial, operational efficiency, while also supporting their sustainability efforts. Receiving the Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient validates that we're on the right track."

Dräger is a Vizient Pediatric Program supplier in four categories: Anesthesia Machines, Infant Care and Phototherapy, Ventilators, and OR Lights, Columns, and Booms.

"What makes a product worthy of this designation is that it has a unique quality that differentiates it from its competitors," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director contract services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. "Our provider customer council determined that Dräger met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes."

