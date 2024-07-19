Dragnet Coming to FETV August 19th

The 1967-70 Police Procedural Starring Jack Webb Will Also Host Next Installment of Watch & Win Trivia Contest

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Dragnet will join the network's programming lineup beginning Monday, August 19th. The show will debut in its regular time slot weekday mornings at 8a ET and weekday afternoons at 6p ET. To celebrate the launch of the show, FETV will conduct a Watch & Win Trivia Contest during telecasts of Dragnet the week of August 19th.

"With the addition of Dragnet, we are thrilled to welcome the 'Jack Webb trilogy' – Dragnet, Adam-12, and Emergency! ­– to FETV," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "FETV viewers love the authenticity, drama, and excitement of Jack Webb's series, and Dragnet is a wonderful fit in our schedule."

Dragnet 1967 stars Jack Webb as Sgt. Joe Friday and Harry Morgan as Officer Bill Gannon. Set in Los Angeles, California, episodes were drawn from official LAPD case files. Dragnet is perhaps the most influential police procedural in television history, airing for the entirely of the 1950s before seeing a revival in the late 1960s. The relaunched series aired on NBC from 1967 to 1970.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

