Dragonfly Therapeutics presentará datos preclínicos sobre DF6215 en SITC

Dragonfly Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Clinical-Stage DF6215, its Engineered IL-2R alpha-active Agonist, and DF9001, its EGFR-targeting TriNKET®, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Conference

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced the company will deliver...