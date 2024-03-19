Drake University Expands eCampus.com Partnership to Launch New “Course Ready” Program for the Fall of 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake University, a premier private university in Des Moines, Iowa, announces a student-focused advancement with its expanded partnership with eCampus.com, a leader in online bookstore and collegiate retail solutions. Beginning Fall 2024, Drake University will implement the innovative Course Ready program for undergraduate students. Students enrolled in the program automatically receive all required course materials prior to the first day of class.

The Course Ready program underscores Drake University's continued commitment to student success and educational equity. A recent faculty survey revealed a concerning trend that students are not equipped with the required course materials and correct editions at the start of classes. The Course Ready program is a proactive response to this challenge, guaranteeing students are fully prepared for academic success while also removing the burden of finding affordable textbooks and uncertain budgets required to acquire them.

eCampus.com's advanced technology plays a pivotal role in this initiative. Their user-centric platform seamlessly integrates with Drake University's systems, providing students with all required materials, including textbooks and digital content, aligned with their class schedules on or before the first day of class. Textbooks are delivered directly to campus for convenient pickup at the Bulldog Shop, Drake's campus store managed by eCampus.com. Digital content is automatically delivered through Blackboard, Drake's learning management system, or eCampus.com's personalized digital bookshelf.

The Course Ready program stands out for its focus on textbook affordability and reducing the financial strain on students and the stress associated with attaining the correct course materials. Faculty are encouraged to choose cost-effective, yet quality content that best serves the needs of the students. This approach is supported by enhanced software offering transparent pricing and the inclusion of Open Educational Resources (OER), fostering informed academic choices.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Drake University in their mission to eliminate barriers that prevent students from realizing their full educational potential," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We look forward to seeing the Course Ready program positively impact the entire Drake community, as evidenced by our experiences with similar programs at other institutions."

Nate Reagen, Chief of Staff at Drake University stated that "We are always looking for ways to innovate. Course Ready does so by supporting student classroom success, saving our students time, taking the stress out of shopping for textbooks, and saving money as well. If desired, students have the option to opt out."

Ruwayda Egal, Student Body President at Drake University, stated that " Course Ready to me is a new way to promote financial equity. While students have all rights to opt out of the program, students who have always worried about choosing certain majors because of the price of course materials now have a planned cost that can be applied to financial aid. This program allows students at Drake University to have freedom of academic choice."

The Drake University Course Ready Program will launch in Fall 2024 for undergraduate students. For more information about eCampus.com's suite of course material solutions, including inclusive access and equitable access programs, visit ecampushighered.com .

About Drake University

Drake University is recognized as one of the finest national liberal arts universities. A distinctive and distinguished private university in Des Moines, Iowa, Drake enrolls nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from more than 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools. In addition, Drake offers a range of continuing education programs serving working professionals, community members, and area businesses. Drake recognizes the importance of its location in Iowa's capital city and seeks to connect its teaching and learning to the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business resources it provides. At the same time, it weaves global thinking and intercultural learning into everything it does, preparing students to lead in an increasingly interconnected world.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 300 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com .

