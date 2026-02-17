Drake's® Unleashes Mochaccino Devil Dogs® to Kick off a Year of Flavor and Fun

Limited-time flavor launches as part of Drake's 130th anniversary and the countdown to Devil Dogs' 100th birthday

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's® Cakes is celebrating 130 years of snacking history by giving fans something new to love: Mochaccino Devil Dogs®, a limited-time twist on the iconic treat as the brand gears up for the 100th birthday of Devil Dogs® in 2026.

Drake's Mochaccino Devil Dogs

Inspired by café culture and rooted in classic Drake's nostalgia, Mochaccino Devil Dogs® feature rich devil's food cake filled with smooth, creamy mochaccino-flavored creme. With the perfect balance of cocoa and coffee notes, this indulgent flavor delivers a bold, modern update to a longtime favorite — no barista required!

Mochaccino Devil Dogs are the first release under "Drake's Let the Dogs Out!", a yearlong celebration introducing one new Devil Dogs flavor each quarter. The limited-time series is designed to surprise fans, spark excitement in the snack aisle and bring fresh energy to the beloved brand.

"As we celebrate 100 years of Devil Dogs and 130 years of Drake's, we're honoring what fans have always loved while setting the stage for what's next," said Erica Cunningham, Drake's Brand manager. "Mochaccino Devil Dogs are the first taste of an exciting new chapter for Drake's Cakes, pairing the familiar comfort of an iconic favorite with a new layer of flavor and inspiration. Rooted in nostalgia but energized by bold new ideas, this launch kicks off a year of celebration and innovation, proving that Drake's timeless favorites can still surprise and delight. It's a taste that spans generations, and just the beginning of more exciting things to come."

Drake's Mochaccino Devil Dogs® will be available for a limited time at participating retailers. Additional flavors in the "Drake's Let the Dogs Out!" series will roll out throughout the year.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE DRAKE'S BRAND

McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900's, Drake's® gained a passionate following across the Northeast that continues today. Drake's cakes can also be found along the East Coast and throughout the Southeast. Visit drakescake.com to access our product locator or to purchase your favorite Drake's products on line and have them delivered to your home. With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs®, Ring Dings®, Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones®, Yankee Doodles® and Yodels® cakes. Visit drakescake.com for more information or follow Drake's on Facebook and Instagram .

