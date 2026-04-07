Little Debbie® Elevates On-the-Go Snacking with New Premium Soft Baked Cookies

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKee Foods is proud to announce the April 2026, launch of its latest addition under the iconic Little Debbie® brand: Soft Baked Cookies. These decadent, bakery-style treats are designed to meet the growing demand for premium, portable snacks that deliver the gourmet quality today's consumers crave.

Little Debbie Soft Cookies

Available in two timeless varieties — Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter — each 3 oz. cookie is individually-wrapped to provide a substantial and satisfying snack for any occasion. These new offerings bridge the gap between cafe-quality baked goods and the convenience of a grab-and-go format.

"Little Debbie has long been known for creme-filled cookies. Now we are offering new traditional Soft Baked Cookies that deliver the soft, satisfying texture today's consumers want," said Chuck Clevenger, associate brand manager at McKee Foods. "By combining a bakery-style experience with the convenience of a 3 oz. individually-wrapped package, we've created a treat that is perfect for any on-the-go snacking occasion."

A Satisfying, Soft-Baked Experience

The Little Debbie Soft Baked line focuses on a "fresh-from-the-oven" appeal, characterized by a moist, tender interior and a perfectly chewy bite. The Chocolate Chip Cookie features a light golden-brown appearance with a classic cracked surface. Semi-sweet chocolate chips are distributed evenly to ensure a smooth chocolate flavor in every bite of the rich, buttery-sweet dough.

The Peanut Butter Cookie is formulated with real peanut butter for a deep, authentic nutty flavor. These soft-textured cookies mirror the chocolate chip variety with a beautiful golden-brown finish and a traditional cracked aesthetic, maintaining a tender interior and satisfying chew that peanut butter lovers will appreciate.

Convenience Meets Quality

Beyond their indulgent flavor, these cookies are engineered for the modern lifestyle. The generous 3 oz. size ensures a filling snack, while the individual wrapping guarantees freshness and portability for travel, work or school. By delivering bakery-style softness in a durable, shelf-stable format, Little Debbie provides a premium solution for impulse-buy environments like convenience stores and grab-and-go racks.

As the demand for high-quality, portable treats continues to rise, Little Debbie Soft Baked Cookies are positioned to become a new favorite for retailers and fans alike.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

SOURCE McKee Foods