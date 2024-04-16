Drata Announces Tony Hawk As Drataverse Keynote Speaker

Skateboarding Icon to Join CEO Adam Markowitz on Main Stage to Discuss Pioneering Uncharted Territory

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced that skateboarding phenomenon and entrepreneur, Tony Hawk will deliver the keynote session at the company's annual user conference, Drataverse , on June 12 at Pier 27 in San Francisco. Drataverse will bring together governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), IT, and cybersecurity professionals for a full agenda of presentations, workshops, networking, and entertainment.

As a legendary skateboarder and cultural icon, Tony Hawk has transformed the world of skateboarding with his pioneering skills and innovative spirit. Renowned for a long list of accolades, including landing the first-ever 900 at the 1999 X Games, Hawk's influence extends far beyond the halfpipe. Hawk's entrepreneurial ventures have played a crucial role in popularizing skateboarding on a global scale. A philanthropist at heart, Hawk's dedication to empowering youth is evident through his foundation, The Skatepark Project, which supports underserved communities by creating safe and inclusive public skateparks.



In his Drataverse keynote, Hawk will discuss the challenges and opportunities of evolving a career, profession, and industry, while highlighting his notable accomplishments and diving into his pivotal role in popularizing and transforming the culture of skateboarding. Drataverse attendees will be able to participate in a Q&A session following the discussion.

"We're incredibly thrilled to have Tony Hawk, a San Diego native and trailblazer, as our keynote speaker for Drataverse. I've always admired Tony for his relentless drive, competitive spirit, and commitment to his profession and community," said Adam Markowitz, co-founder and CEO of Drata. "Tony has transformed an industry while continuing to reinvent himself, and we're so fortunate to be able to share his stories and parallels with the GRC community."

To register for Drataverse 2024, please visit: drata.com/drataverse .

