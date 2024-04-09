Drata Bolsters Its Compliance Automation Platform with Harmonize.io Acquisition

The move brings new levels of AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance to thousands of customers

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announces the acquisition of Harmonize.io to enhance its governance, access provisioning, and AI capabilities.

Intelligent user governance platform Harmonize uses AI and machine learning models to automate the identity lifecycle management process, including crucial areas such as employee onboarding and offboarding, as well as mobile device management (MDM). With Harmonize, companies securely automate access provisioning and deprovisioning to ensure employees can use applications when they need it while reducing the attack surface from outside threats. The platform strengthens decision-making by CISOs as well as IT and security leaders by increasing efficiency in user permissions and risk management.

"In today's risk management landscape, AI can help companies streamline their governance, risk, and compliance journeys with new levels of efficiency. The modern workforce is more dynamic than ever," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "With Harmonize's powerful AI capabilities, the Drata platform will be able to provide even more streamlined governance and access throughout the employee lifecycle, all while continuously meeting and maintaining compliance requirements."

"The Harmonize team set out a goal to transform system access management. Our platform automates the employee onboarding and offboarding experience, leveraging AI to build real-time risk scores for users and employees, which saves companies time and money. This acquisition is incredible validation for our efforts," said Johnny Kinder, CEO of Harmonize. "We're proud to join Drata and fuel their leadership position in risk and compliance automation."

Equipped with its own robust Risk Management and Third-Party Risk Management offerings, Drata recently announced its new AI functionality that automates the analysis of vendor questionnaire responses, offering a succinct overview of potential risks. This acquisition will integrate Harmonize's capabilities with Drata's overall platform to further enhance real-time risk analysis and automate a variety of critical employee lifecycle controls.

For more information on Drata's acquisition of Harmonize.io, please visit: drata.com/blog/drata-acquires-harmonize .

About Harmonize

Founded in 2022 by Johnny Kinder, Dean Clark, and Tom Hanley, Harmonize integrates disparate business systems across IT, HR, and others, to streamline the employee lifecycle from beginning to end. With a team of IT, security, and compliance experts from WePay/JPMorgan, Harmonize understands the problem from an operator level and knows exactly what administrators are looking for. Existing identity management tools are time-consuming, inefficient, and can leave organizations prone to human error. Harmonize uses ML models to make identity and access management automatic, instantaneous, and accurate.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

