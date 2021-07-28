Drata Names Ross Hosman as Chief Information Security Officer

"Drata's automated, continuous approach to compliance is a game changer for the industry." - Ross Hosman, CISO, Drata Tweet this

"Drata's automated, continuous approach to compliance is a game changer for the industry," says Hosman. "My career has allowed me to see the numerous, largely manual ways that companies typically handle compliance. I've always leaned into the value that automation can provide, and now organizations of all sizes, across industries, can benefit from it via Drata's solution."

Hosman is also a member of Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), an angel syndicate made up of some of the world's leading CISOs. SVCI was a key participant in Drata's latest Series A round.

"Ross Hosman's extensive background and leadership in cloud security, compliance, and management make him ideally suited to join our team," says Adam Markowitz, Drata CEO & Co-Founder. "Drata's mission is to help companies earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners and prospects. Ross's appointment is a strong validation of our commitment to that mission, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on board."

