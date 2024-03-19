Drata Releases Adaptive Automation, Bringing Deeper Integrations, Custom Control Tests, and Configurability to GRC

The Company Also Showcases a New Approach to Managing Risk and Compliance with AI

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata ®, the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, today unveils a new offering, Adaptive Automation ™. Augmenting the scope of continuous control monitoring and evidence collection, Adaptive Automation empowers GRC professionals to save time and automate even more of their compliance program through customized tests within Drata's platform, all from a no-code test builder.

Drata's new AI capabilities, FedRAMP Readiness Framework, and additional enhancements are also being showcased at Drataverse Digital on March 19, at 10am PT, 1pm ET.

The launch of Adaptive Automation allows customers to expand beyond Drata's pre-built tests and easily deploy custom tests that best match their security and compliance needs. In order to support the massive scale of test automation and complex use cases, Drata refactored its automation engine, allowing customers to collect and validate evidence across more sources using nested conditions. By implementing the creation of custom tests directly within the Drata platform, Adaptive Automation surpasses conventional limits of continuous monitoring to significantly broaden the definition of compliance automation.

Key features of Adaptive Automation include:

Expanded AWS Services Coverage : Increased from 16 to 44 AWS services, Drata has more than doubled the coverage of AWS service integrations to improve testing capabilities and coverage. Adaptive Automation will also expand to other cloud platforms, with support for Azure and Google Cloud Platform soon.

: Increased from 16 to 44 AWS services, Drata has more than doubled the coverage of AWS service integrations to improve testing capabilities and coverage. Adaptive Automation will also expand to other cloud platforms, with support for Azure and Google Cloud Platform soon. Streamlined Audit Processes : Well-documented custom tests ensure that auditors have a comprehensive understanding of each test, its evaluation process, and the data used for validation – improving audit readiness and expediting the audit experience.

Lifecycle Management of Tests : Teams can collaborate on tests before they are published, ensuring they align with security and compliance requirements and organizational standards.

"A key reason why ChurnZero chose Drata over other players in the space is because of the platform's deep integrations with AWS, and Adaptive Automation amplifies that value for us even further. With enhanced configurability and evidence validation, the new capabilities from Drata will not only elevate our compliance program but also set a new standard in automation excellence," said Michael Kipp, Director, Technology Operations at ChurnZero.

"When Drata launched three years ago, we accelerated compliance automation past traditional players in the market and did away with the one-size-fits-all approaches to compliance," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "We're transforming GRC yet again with Adaptive Automation, so our customers can continue building compliance programs rooted in automation without sacrificing configurability, and maintain stakeholder trust."

In addition, Drata debuted its new AI capabilities designed to provide secure, AI-driven automation. Drata's AI functionality will first be featured in its Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) offering, automating the analysis of vendor questionnaire responses, providing a concise summary of potential risks. Drata has initiated several key safety actions including the formation of the " Drata AI Principles '' that outlines the company's commitment to ethical AI.

Drata also launched support for the FedRAMP Readiness Framework, enabling organizations working with the U.S. federal government to organize, manage, and meet the diverse baseline parameters for the framework based on the specific sensitivity and security requirements of their business, data, and systems.

To learn more about Drataverse Digital, please visit: https://drata.com/events/drataverse-mar-2024

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to build trust across the cloud. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

Media Contact

Sophia Hatef

[email protected]

SOURCE Drata Inc.