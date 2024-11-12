Draup and The Josh Bersin Company launch report on the impact of AI and workers, skills, and organizations

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draup, a leading talent strategy platform that delivers multi-dimensional talent data to support enterprises' talent decisions, and The Josh Bersin Company, a trusted industry advisor for global HR leaders, have partnered to release an in-depth report titled, "How Integrating AI with Human Skills is the On-Ramp to Flourishing in a Rapidly Evolving Job Landscape." The report offers insights on adapting job roles to an AI-driven landscape, emphasizing strategies to integrate AI into existing workflows, boosting productivity and fostering innovation

This comprehensive report explores how AI's integration across business functions (e.g., software engineering, HR, sales, finance) is set to reshape the workforce. Key insights include how to measure AI's influence on specific roles, understand emerging and critical skills by work effort and recommend skill development & organizational changes to prepare for the future of work "This study explains the enormous opportunity AI presents by re-engineering functional work practices," said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. "By focusing on the blend of AI capabilities with human expertise, organizations can create value-driven strategies that support sustainable growth and a transformative approach to workforce planning."

The report also underscores the importance of understanding AI's evolving role in areas like soft skills management, creative work, and customer experience. Each chapter delves into these shifts, providing readers with actionable insights into emerging skills requirements, changing job roles in finance and supply chain, and how HR can spearhead safe AI adoption within organizations.

Vijay Swaminathan, CEO of Draup, commented, "At Draup, we are dedicated to equipping organizations with the talent strategy & intelligence needed to navigate AI-driven changes effectively. This report highlights not only the transformative potential of AI but also the importance of a strategic approach to upskilling and workforce planning. We believe that by partnering AI with human skills, companies can proactively future-proof their talent and strengthen their competitive edge."

This report provides practical guidance on navigating workforce transformation, detailing the benefits and limitations of AI in diverse organizational contexts and helping leaders reimagine the value of their workforce.

The report is currently available exclusively to Josh Bersin Company Corporate Members and Draup Customers. To access the report and learn more about how AI and human skills can empower your organization, visit https://joshbersin.com/about-2 and request more information about Corporate Membership.

This release underscores Draup and The Josh Bersin Company's shared mission to equip leaders with the insights needed for driving workforce transformation.

