DREAM CARS, MADE REAL: AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA TO PREMIERE CLIENT-COMMISSIONED COACH-BUILT MASTERPIECE AT MONTEREY CAR WEEK

Automobili Pininfarina returns to the California festival for the fifth time with a unique coach-built masterpiece

A 'one-of-one' client commission for a renowned collector and existing Battista owner, it is a vision realised without compromise

Hand-crafted by the brand's skilled artisans in Cambiano, Italy, as a celebration of timeless design

Battista Owners' Parade being staged for the first time as part of Monterey Car Week.

CAMBIANO, Italy, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world premiere of an exquisite coach-built client masterpiece will mark the return of Automobili Pininfarina to Monterey Car Week later this month.

A unique sculptural statement, the all-new 'one-of-one' vehicle is the ultimate future collectable combining design and engineering integrity with bespoke artisanal craftsmanship. The clearest illustration yet of Automobili Pininfarina's guiding philosophy and brand promise, 'Dream Cars, Made Real', it is a vision realised without compromise.

Monterey Car Week 2024 teaser

Developed through an intimate collaboration between Automobili Pininfarina's design team and the client, before being hand-crafted by its skilled artisans in Cambiano, Italy, it is a celebration of purity and timeless design.

Once displayed, this design masterpiece will be transported to its owner in North America. Full details of the car will be revealed in due course, though a subtle hint of its ultra-luxury design and highly personal specification has been revealed through a single image released today.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Delivering our first coach-built creation to a client is an exceptionally exciting milestone for the brand. With it, we are delivering on the promise we made in Monterey exactly 12 months ago as we unveiled the B95 Hyper Barchetta – that we have the design, engineering and artisan production skills in Cambiano, Italy to create bespoke, coach-built 'one-of-one' masterpieces for our clients. One year later, this amazing car gives us another chance to celebrate our ability to make their dreams come true."

Automobili Pininfarina will also be staging a Battista Owners' Parade for the first time as part of Monterey Car Week. With up to 10 vehicles scheduled to take part, the event illustrates how the client ownership experience is constantly evolving.

This year marks the fifth time that Automobili Pininfarina has exhibited at Monterey Car Week, testament to the venue's prestige and quality as a showcase for the brand's exceptional vehicles. Last year saw the debut of the B95 Hyper Barchetta, and the PURA Vision design concept, which previews the future design language of the marque.

For 2024, Automobili Pininfarina's design team worked with the client – a renowned collector of priceless vehicles, and existing Battista owner – to inspire and create an entirely new vehicle to ensure their car stands out as a design and technical statement.

This is the latest example of the highly specialised coach-building that has been part of the brand's proud heritage since 1930, and continues to be so, creating exquisite and priceless automotive works of art for discerning clients – the next Pininfarina icons of the future.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

