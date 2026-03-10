Dream Destinations for Unforgettable Weddings at Marriott International Hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing to marry at a special destination today goes far beyond selecting an unusual venue: it is about transforming the wedding into a complete experience that reflects the couple's personality. Whether set against a backdrop of white sands and golden sunsets by the sea, in the heart of a bustling city, or in an environment that incorporates local rituals and traditions, destination weddings in the Caribbean and Latin America offer extraordinary settings that blend luxury, culture, and nature. Beyond the scenery, these hotels stand out for their personalized services, capable of turning "I Do" into an authentic and unforgettable celebration.

Beach Weddings

Beach weddings have become synonymous with romance and authenticity. From the crystal-clear shores of Costa Rica to the pristine beaches of Panama, each ceremony unfolds as a natural spectacle where the sea, the breeze, and the sunset take center stage.

Nestled along Colombia's Caribbean coast, the Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida provides unparalleled natural settings: golden sands, crystalline waters, and sunsets that paint the sky in warm tones, creating the perfect frame. With a contemporary style that harmonizes with the local essence, the resort offers versatile spaces for intimate ceremonies or larger celebrations, always accompanied by world-class cuisine and personalized service that attends to every detail. Here, couples do more than celebrate their union—they share with their guests an experience that blends romance, culture, and the spirit of Santa Marta.

Set between tropical rainforest and the white-sand beaches of Guanacaste, W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal redefines the concept of a destination wedding with personalized, stylish celebrations. The resort offers a variety of settings, from sunset seaside ceremonies to contemporary, versatile spaces for sophisticated receptions, allowing every wedding to be tailored to the couple's personality. The experience is complemented by innovative culinary offerings, signature mixology, and pre- and post-wedding experiences that transform the celebration into a full weekend of connection and festivities.

Located on the Central Pacific coast and surrounded by lush rainforest, Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort stands out as one of Costa Rica's most attractive destination wedding venues. Its proximity to the capital city and Juan Santamaría International Airport, as well as its privileged location just minutes from Los Sueños Marina, simplifies logistics for couples and guests alike. With expansive gardens, green spaces, and spectacular views that combine beach and tropical nature, the resort provides an ideal setting for romantic outdoor ceremonies and memorable seaside celebrations.

City Weddings

City weddings offer versatile locations, as well as simplified logistics for both local and international guests thanks to connectivity, hotel offerings, and specialized services.

For couples seeking a combination of tradition, elegance, and a prime city-center location, the Sheraton Lima Historic Center features spacious ballrooms suitable for both intimate gatherings and large receptions. Guests enjoy the convenience of on-site accommodations and spaces for photo sessions, while the hotel ensures every moment contributes to a memorable celebration.

In the heart of Panama City, surrounded by a vibrant and sophisticated environment, The Santa María, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, emerges as the ideal destination to celebrate one of life's most important occasions. With 12 event venues, the hotel offers a range of options for all types of celebrations, from intimate ceremonies to grand-scale banquets.

Every wedding at Renaissance Panama is conceived as an experience where the destination, local culture, and contemporary design merge to create unforgettable moments. It is an ideal wedding destination for couples seeking intimate celebrations with character, surrounded by art, authenticity, and an inspiring atmosphere. The property offers poolside bridal showers, artisanal petits fours crafted by the chef with local flavors, signature cocktails featuring Panamanian botanicals, and wellness rituals that prepare the couple for the big day.

JW Marriott Lima presents two new wedding-focused experiences: "JW Getting Ready" for brides and "JW Groom Experience" for grooms in their junior or master suites. "JW Getting Ready" is more than preparation; it is the emotional beginning of the wedding story. It provides an intimate moment for the bride, surrounded by her closest loved ones, to experience the excitement and joy before saying "I Do." The service includes spacious, elegant rooms with perfect natural lighting for makeup, video, and photography, set in a luxurious, serene environment.

Located in the exclusive Punta Pacífica district, JW Marriott Panama stands out as one of the most exclusive destination wedding venues thanks to its combination of luxury, hospitality, and unmatched views of the ocean and city skyline. The hotel offers a selection of versatile spaces for both intimate celebrations and larger events. Among these are the Grand Pacific ballrooms, ideal for elegant receptions accommodating large-scale gatherings; Bahía, perfect for cozier celebrations with a welcoming ambiance; and Tejas Banquet Hall & Terrace, which combines indoor and outdoor settings for ceremonies or receptions with a refreshing ocean view.

Experiential Weddings

Experiential weddings at unique destinations go beyond traditional ceremonies; they become a sensory and cultural journey in which the surroundings and local traditions form an essential part of the "I Do," whether set against dramatic natural landscapes or incorporating ancestral rituals and local symbols.

In Guatapé, the perfect setting for a destination wedding is The Brown, Autograph Collection, located on the lakefront and surrounded by privileged natural scenery. The Brown provides the ideal location, service, and infrastructure to celebrate one of the most important days in a couple's life, combining landscape, architecture, and high-level hospitality. Its versatile spaces can accommodate a range of formats, from intimate ceremonies to full weekend weddings.

For couples seeking a mountaintop setting under a bright Andean sky, few locations rival the Sacred Valley of Cusco. In this high-energy, mystical destination, the region's history, culture, and exceptional hotel offerings, such as Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, enhance the celebration. Symbolic or traditional Andean weddings can be arranged to inspire and move guests. Family and friends traveling with the couple can also explore nearby archaeological sites, most notably Machu Picchu, a world wonder.

Surrounded by the strength and beauty of the jungle, every wedding becomes an intimate and profoundly meaningful experience. Adjacent to Carara National Park, Santa Lucía Jungle Hacienda, Autograph Collection offers an environment where lush greenery, forest sounds, and natural energy create an authentic, immersive atmosphere. Ceremonies set within nature, receptions under starlit skies, and genuine connection between the couple, their guests, and the environment weave love into the landscape, transforming it into something greater.

