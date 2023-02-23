Dream Exchange CEO, Joe Cecala Joins Over 50 CEOs and Business Experts in the Nation's Capital for the Black Business Policy Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala, joined over 50 other CEOs and business experts who gathered in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 22nd for the Black Business Policy Conference. The annual conference, co-sponsored by the National Business League and the National Black Chamber of Commerce was born out of the desire to create an open exchange of ideas for the most current issues affecting black-owned businesses.

Namely, among these issues is access to capital. Since the late 1990's not only has the total number of public companies declined by nearly 50%, the number of small initial public offerings (IPOs) has declined from 70-90% of the IPO market to just 20-30%, according to a white paper written by Dream Exchange in 2018.

A proposed solution to this problem is the Main Street Growth Act , a new legislation that will allow for the creation of a new type of stock exchange specifically designed for small and emerging early-stage businesses providing access to capital for more underrepresented businesses.

"We are excited to share our progress on opening the first black-owned stock exchange, as well as how we see capital markets playing a vital role in growing emerging businesses," said CEO, Joe Cecala. "The impossible becomes possible when we empower innovators with access to capital. We want to continue to advocate for strong public policy that works for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and large business owners alike as these are the people who are the backbone of this country."

Dream Exchange is a black-owned company currently in the process of filing an application to operate a national market system stock exchange. It will be the first black-owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange has championed the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange to list and trade small-to-mid sized, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create a marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, humanity and access into our financial markets.

