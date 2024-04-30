Dream Exchange Partners with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to Empower Future Business Leaders

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce Dr. Kenneth M. Conrad, Ph.D., CFA, a member of the teaching faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's ("UWM") Lubar College of Business, was named as the Dream Exchange Director of UWM's Master of Science Program in Financial Analysis (the "Dream Exchange Director of Finance"). This appointment was sponsored by Dream Exchange.

Ken Conrad, PhD CFA

Dr. Conrad, a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in portfolio management, has been teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in finance. With his appointment as the Dream Exchange Director of Finance at UWM, Dr. Conrad advises and mentors graduate students, builds relationships with the business community, and organizes career-readiness events and guest lectures, helping to teach financial analysis to the next generation of business leaders.

Prior to joining UWM, Dr. Conrad held portfolio management positions with various fund managers, including Columbia Threadneedle and BMO Global Asset Management, where he managed various portfolios and separate accounts linked to the strategies of the funds he manages. Dr. Conrad has leveraged his extensive experience in quantitative analysis and research to allow him to prepare the next generation for successful careers in finance.

"I am honored to have my name associated with Dream Exchange, a company whose goal is to open the public capital markets to smaller companies and to those companies owned and managed by the minority communities," said Dr. Conrad. "It is crucial for students to understand that there are platforms dedicated to providing access to capital for small and growing businesses, including those from the minority communities."

"By investing in the education of future business leaders, we are laying the foundation for a more accessible, diverse, and dynamic financial ecosystem. Dr. Conrad's appointment underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. We are proud to be a part of this momentous occasion," said Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

SOURCE Dream Exchange