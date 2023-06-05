Dream Exchange, First Minority Owned Stock Exchange Releases Anthem, "Dream Again"

CHICAGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce the release of its anthem, "Dream Again" created by internationally acclaimed musician and saxophonist Mike Phillips. This upbeat and inspiring song captures the spirit of Dream Exchange's goal to better serve all people using the power of our financial system by expanding access to a purpose-driven capital market that instills trust, humanity, and fairness into finance.

"Dream Again" now available on all streaming platforms!

"When people are listening to this song, I want them to search their souls and check to see if they have their license to dream. Sometimes, we don't dream because we don't think we have it in us to believe in the impossible. That's why in society, we find people running in place because dreaming is not as prevalent as it should be. I want people to wake up and start dreaming. Dream Exchange is an American opportunity, and I am honored to be part of this project." -Mike Phillips

"We believe 'Dream Again' will touch the hearts of listeners and motivate them to pursue their dreams with renewed vigor. As we move towards bringing more access to our financial capital market system, it was important for us to have a song to bring our message of hope and equality to all. Let us never forget that this was an integral part of Dr. King's dream and vision for America," said Dream Exchange Founder and CEO Joe Cecala.

"With 'Dream Again,' we hope to inspire all people as well as a new generation of investors and entrepreneurs to join us in creating a more just and ethical financial system," said Managing Member and Director of Dream Exchange, Dwain Kyles. "We wanted to create a song that gets people into action, making their dreams a reality. We are proud to be the first minority owned stock exchange, in formation, and we believe that we will provide new opportunities and resources for underrepresented communities."

The song was recorded by a group of talented musicians and vocalists and features a dynamic arrangement that highlights the song's infectious melody and uplifting lyrics. Phillips' team included multi-instrumentalist and producer Hamilton Hardin and entertainment executive, and co-writer of the song, Tanya James of TJ Entertainment Group. It features Sarah Ikumu, 2017 Britain's Got Talent recipient of Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer, as lead vocalist whose awe-inspiring voice and remarkable artistry have captured the hearts of millions, making her the perfect choice to lend her vocal prowess to this empowering anthem.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create access and equality of opportunity for all people in a fair marketplace that instils ethics, integrity, and humanity.

