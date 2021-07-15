Dream Exchange Hires C-Level Cyber Security Executive

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellis Williams has over 25 years of experience in varying levels of Information Technology and Information Security and holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tellis will be joining Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala to discuss the importance of cybersecurity in a live webinar on Tuesday, July 20th at 1PM EST.

After hiring Chief Technology Officer, Bruce Trask Dream Exchange is making cybersecurity a priority from the outset during the construction of two state of the art stock exchanges.

Mr. Williams is frequently a featured speaker at numerous Executive Information Security and Information Security conferences and serves on the Secure World Advisory Council. He is an active member of Infragard, a collaborative group of federal and civil Information Security professionals, working to advise the Information Security industry. As an active member of the Chicago Area CISO of the Year Program, Tellis was a nominee in 2019.

When asked what inspired Mr. Williams to join the Dream Exchange team, he stated:

"Upon hearing the mission of the Dream Exchange, understanding its commitment to diversity, and the value that the organization offers to the world, I immediately wanted to use my experience to help build a "Best in Class" Exchange with the highest level of security protections. As an added bonus, I have an opportunity to work with a world renowned, and extremely talented Chief Technology Officer, Bruce Trask." Williams goes on to state, "I foresee the Dream Exchange being a major force in the financial industry, helping to propel small and medium sized businesses forward to new levels of growth."

Dream Exchange Founder, Mr. Cecala had the following to say, "From the outset of building the Dream Exchange, information security and cybersecurity is, and has been, at the forefront of every step of the process. The addition of Tellis Williams to our team of premier technologists will ensure that this state-of-the-art stock exchange can stand up against state-of-the-art threats. The integrity and fairness of our capital marketplace depends upon it."

Jane Hoyton; [email protected]

Dream Exchange; (312) 465-7912

SOURCE Dream Exchange