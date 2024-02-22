Dream Exchange Welcomes Distinguished Petrophysicist Essi Kwabi as a New Investor

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is excited to welcome Essi Kwabi, a distinguished Petrophysicist and philanthropist, to its circle of passionate investors who want to make a difference in the world. This marks a significant stride in Dream Exchange's journey to becoming the first minority-owned and operated stock exchange. 

As an esteemed member of Rotary International, financial enthusiast, and devoted mother, Essi brings much experience and commitment to enhancing equity in finance. "I am excited and honored to help support and elevate Black-owned businesses through the Dream Exchange efforts. Access to capital is quite a challenge and a limiting factor to growth for many black-owned small businesses, and with Dream Exchange, we can break this barrier and change the narrative while building a new and equitable legacy for many generations. I couldn't be prouder to be part of this opportunity to change the lives of these business owners, their employees and their families, and the community at large." -said Essi Kwabi 

This announcement segues into Dream Exchange's dedication to championing the Main Street Growth Act. The legislation, aimed at fostering economic growth and empowering small businesses, introduces a groundbreaking concept: the creation of a "venture exchange" dedicated to listing and trading small company stocks. Advocates are optimistic about the positive impact on small business financing nationwide. 

Joe Cecala, the Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, acknowledges the significance of committed investors: "The robust foundation laid by our investors, fervent in embracing and actualizing our vision, is the cornerstone for a more just financial future. Essi's endorsement resoundingly echoes her confidence in our mission to architect a transformative financial ecosystem where good people with good ideas win." 

Echoing Dream Exchange's core principles, Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital LLC, invokes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s pursuit of economic equity. "Dr. King highlighted economic empowerment as a key pillar of equality. Essi's engagement with Dream Exchange fortifies that very principle and propels us one step closer to making Dr. King's dream a palpable reality." 

About Dream Exchange 

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-owned and controlled company to operate a registered stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.  

News Releases in Similar Topics

