Dream Exchange Welcomes Jigar Vyas as Global Head of Marketing and Product

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange has announced the appointment of Jigar Vyas as Global Head of Marketing and Product. He will be primarily responsible for driving Dream Exchange's go-to-market strategy as the first minority-governed and owned company that will operate a stock exchange once licensed.



Jigar is a serial entrepreneur who has founded multiple companies in the FinTech and hedge funds space. With over 30 years of experience in capital markets managing billions of dollars in assets, Jigar has been credited at major firms such as JP Morgan Asset Management, Lehman Brothers, and Aritas for developing transformative technologies to manage risk strategies, high-frequency anti-gaming trading algorithms, and multi-asset portfolio optimization strategies.

Jigar Vyas, Global Head of Marketing and Product, Dream Exchange

As a former entrepreneur himself, Jigar is intimately familiar with the need for a small company initial public offering (IPO) marketplace that fuels innovation and entrepreneurship through access to capital across all diverse sectors of our economy.

"I completely embrace the purpose and vision of Dream Exchange and what the ramifications of it would be for the uplifting of the society as the opportunities we create will have an impact beyond our peripherals."-Jigar Vyas, Global Head of Marketing and Product, Dream Exchange

"As we move towards the next phase of our expansion, it is important to expand our team with the individuals who understand the importance of our mission to bring diversity and innovation into the public capital markets," said Joe Cecala, Chief Executive Officer. "Jigar not only understands what we are doing from a technical perspective, but he understands and aligns with the purposes of our company in a way that is truly unique. We are excited to have him on the dream team."

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange is a company currently in the process of preparing its formal application to operate a national market system stock exchange. It will be the first minority-governed and owned company to do so in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade small-to-mid-sized, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equality of opportunity through a marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, humanity, and access into our financial markets.

