DREAM JOB ALERT FOR COFFEE LOVERS: PEET'S COFFEE IS LOOKING FOR FIRST-EVER 'CHIEF COLD BREW OFFICER'

Peet's Coffee Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

With a wink to C-suites everywhere, the original craft coffee company is launching a search for a cold brew connoisseur. Get ready for all the cold brew you can drink.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee is on the hunt for its first-ever 'Chief Cold Brew Officer' – or CCBO – a "role" without any of those actual C-suite requirements like spreadsheets and board meetings. In fact to qualify for this very chill role, candidates must just declare their willingness to indulge all summer long in their personal love of Peet's cold brew. 

Beginning today, June 21, through Friday, June 30, cold brew lovers across the U.S.* can "apply" online at www.PeetsCCBO.com for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spread cold brew love.

The Peet's CCBO role comes with an unlimited** flow of Peet's Cold Brew coffee. Plus, the CCBO will be granted the special authority to declare an official Peet's Cold Brew BOGO Day – a day of their choosing this summer,  where all cold brew is buy one,  get one free for all customers (participating locations nationwide).

Other responsibilities and perks of the CCBO includes:

  • Cold Brew Ambassador: You'll be the official Cold Brew ambassador for Peet's, going to Peet's Coffee locations and inspiring others to join the cold brew revolution.

  • Social Media Sip-sation: Embrace your inner influencer and advise on current coffee trends on social media! Capture and share captivating photos, videos, and stories of your cold brew adventures on social media platforms. Your content will drive engagement and generate excitement around Peet's Cold Brew Coffee's offerings.

  • Cold Brew + Chill: You pledge to always make sure the cold brew's flowing when visiting your local Peet's this summer, but as the CCBO, of course you're the master of chill.

"Summer is cold brew season and we can't wait to onboard our new CCBO," said Jessica Buttimer, Peet's vice president of brand. "Peet's is true cold brew, steeped slowly overnight to bring the wonderful flavors of the cold coffee to the surface; when you take a sip, it is super refreshing and you taste flavors that you might have missed before."

Peet's Coffee invites cold brew aficionados across the country to share why they would be the best CCBO at www.PeetsCCBO.com for the chance to embark on a brew-fueled summer. Winner will be announced on or around Monday, July 10. Terms and conditions apply.

*For a complete list of eligible states, visit www.PeetsCCBO.com
**Full prize details available at www.PeetsCCBO.com

About Peet's Coffee
Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee®  pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 370 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards.  For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

