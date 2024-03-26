Dream Job: Upgraded Points Will Pay You $1,500 To Binge-Watch Travel Movies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is looking for a seasoned movie-watcher in its latest contest. The 'Get Paid To Binge-Watch 15 Travel Movies' contest will reward 1 lucky winner with $1,500 to binge-watch 15 travel movies and record trends in trips, destinations, themes, and more.

"Travel isn't just about visiting new places," said Keri Stooksbury, Upgraded Points' editor-in-chief. "Traveling is a luxury, and by creating this contest, we wanted to give someone the opportunity to go on a journey themselves from the comfort of their home."

Sounds like a trip worth taking? The gig awaits the contestant with the best entry. Read more for contest information!

Contest Eligibility

The ideal applicant will have:

A deep love for exploring different cultures, destinations, and experiences.

An avid interest in cinema, with a keen eye for storytelling, cinematography, and the ability to appreciate films from various genres.

An adventurous and open-minded attitude to explore and appreciate the diversity of travel experiences depicted in films.

The skill to tell stories that connect the dots between cinematic experiences and real-world travel, making readers feel as if they're part of the journey.

A knack for research to uncover interesting facts about the movie, context, and how they can relate to current travel opportunities.

The winner will be asked to binge-watch the following films, take notes, and report on specific information throughout the movies:

"Back to the Future" "Barbie" "Bucket List" "Dune" "Eat, Pray, Love" "Into The Wild" "Leap Year" "Midnight in Paris " "Out of Africa " "Shrek" "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" "The Way" "Under the Tuscan Sun" "War Dogs" "Wild"

The winner will receive a separate worksheet for each movie. All movies will need to be watched, and all worksheets will need to be completed by June 21, 2024.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. Disregarding any of these requirements is grounds for immediate disqualification.

How To Apply

Those interested in entering the contest must fill out the form found on the Upgraded Points website . The application will ask a few questions about why the contestant should be considered, if they enjoy traveling, and why. All fields must be filled out completely.

The deadline for contest entries is Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Contestants will need to submit their applications by that date to be considered. After this date, no further entries to the contest will be permitted.

The Prize

The winner will be announced on Friday, May 24, 2024, and will receive a $1,500 payment. They will also receive a $75 Amazon gift card to cover the cost of renting the required films.

About Upgraded Points

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: UpgradedPoints.com .

