Dream Lake Home Sale: Lake Cottages from $99,900 near Alabama's Premier Gulf Coast Destinations

Affordable waterfront living arrives May 16-17, 2026 with brand-new direct dockable lakefront homesite and cottage from $149,900, lake access lot and cottage from $99,900, or lake access acreage from only $29,900 – a rare value near Point A Lake, Pensacola Beach, Destin, and Gulf Shores.

ANDALUSIA, Ala., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding reasonably priced lakefront housing that includes modern conveniences, direct dockable access, and a price point below $150,000 has become increasingly difficult in the region situated just inland from Pensacola's immaculate sandy shores and the numerous well-loved Gulf Coast waterfront destinations.

River Breeze Retreat - Dream Lake Home Sale.

River Breeze Retreat is set to alter this situation with its Dream Lake Home Sale, taking place on May 16–17, 2026. During this special event, prospective buyers will have the chance to purchase a brand-new 3-bedroom, 2-bath Lake Cottage* located on an appealing lake access homesite, with prices from just $99,900. Additionally, a brand-new 3-bedroom, 2-bath Lakefront Cottage* is also available on direct dockable waterfront, commencing at only $149,900. Plus, lake access acreage will be sold from only $29,900!

Nestled along one of South Alabama's most scenic waterways just upstream from Point A Lake and only minutes from Andalusia, Alabama, River Breeze Retreat offers buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy boating, fishing, kayaking, and peaceful waterfront living in a private natural setting — while still being close enough to enjoy day trips to the sugar-white sands, coastal dining, and vibrant beach towns of the Gulf Coast. Pensacola Beach and Destin are just 1 hour and 40 minutes away, while Gulf Shores is only about 1 hour and 20 minutes from the community.

To learn more or schedule a private tour, call (877) 333-0203 or visit www.RiverBreezeRetreat.com.

Affordable Waterfront Living Designed for Relaxation and Recreation

Surrounded by towering trees, calm waters, and breathtaking natural beauty, River Breeze Retreat offers a lifestyle centered around outdoor recreation, relaxation, and connection. Residents can spend their mornings fishing from their private dock, afternoons boating on Point A Lake and Gantt Lake, and evenings enjoying waterfront sunsets from the comfort of home.

Whether seeking a primary residence, weekend retreat or retirement escape, buyers are increasingly drawn to the opportunity to own waterfront property at pricing rarely found in today's market.

Brian Groat, Sales Manager of Southeastern Land Partners, commented, "Affordable waterfront opportunities like this are becoming increasingly rare — especially this close to the Gulf Coast. River Breeze Retreat delivers the lake lifestyle people dream about with direct dockable waterfront, incredible recreation, and pricing that's almost unheard of in today's market."

Built Around Life on the Water

Designed to preserve the natural beauty of the land, while offering modern conveniences, River Breeze Retreat features thoughtfully planned homesites and infrastructure that allow buyers to enjoy lake living without sacrificing great amenities.

Property highlights include:

Exclusive waterfront community

Direct dockable waterfront and lake access homesites

Underground utilities

City water and natural gas

High-speed internet available

Paved county-maintained roads

Private boat ramp and offloading dock with swim platform

Boat and RV storage within community

Excellent boating, fishing, and water recreation

Short 12-minute drive to Andalusia, Alabama

Pensacola Beach and Destin are just 1 hour & 40 minutes' drive

Gulf Shores is easy hour and 20 minutes' drive

Ideal for primary residences, vacation homes, or retirement living

Buy now, build later and choose your own builder

Excellent bank financing available

With low Alabama taxes, a lower cost of living, endless nearby outdoor recreation, and convenient access to shopping, dining, healthcare, golf, and Gulf Coast beach destinations, River Breeze Retreat offers an exceptional opportunity for buyers seeking a full-time residence, weekend getaway, retirement escape, or long-term investment property.

*Cottage is a 3BR, 2BA 1200 SF cottage shell built on specified lot. An EHO. See website for complete details and availability.

Event Details

The Dream Lake Home Sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 16–17, 2026, with properties offered on a first-come, first-served basis. During the event, buyers can own a NEW 3-bedroom, 2-bath Lake Cottage* on a lake access homesite for only $99,900 or a NEW 3-bedroom, 2-bath Lakefront Cottage* on direct dockable waterfront for just $149,900. Plus, lake access acreage from only $29,900. To schedule a private tour, call (877) 333-0203 or visit www.RiverBreezeRetreat.com.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company is known for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About Southeastern Land Partners

Southeastern Land Partners, an affiliate of National Land Partners, specializes in bringing exceptional recreational and residential land opportunities to market throughout the Southeast. Committed to customer service, transparency, and helping buyers achieve their vision of land ownership, the company provides thoughtfully planned communities paired with valuable property information and financing resources. With thousands of 5-star customer reviews and a strong referral network built through lasting customer relationships, Southeastern Land Partners strives to make land ownership simple, enjoyable, and stress-free.

For more information, visit www.SoutheasternLandPartners.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners